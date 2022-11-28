Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
VIDEO: Massive 4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings in Mystic
A four-alarm fire destroyed multiple buildings in Mystic Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Woman critical after struck by school bus in Connecticut
A woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a school bus in Connecticut Friday morning, according to authorities.
2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
darientimes.com
Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says
WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
Police nab suspected ‘Route 91 Bandit’ in Conn. robbery
30-year-old Taylor Dziczek was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with bank robbery.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Pedestrian struck by school bus in Norwich is in critical condition: police
A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
ctvisit.com
The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country
It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
Lots of Charges for 132 MPH Speeder in Colchester
I see them on I-84 all the time. People going 90 to 100 MPH weaving in and out of traffic. Honestly, I don't know how some of you sleep at night the way you drive out there each and every morning, but I digress. According to a press release by...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1