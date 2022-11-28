ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says

WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctvisit.com

The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country

It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
BROOKLYN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
