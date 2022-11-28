BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Humane Society is trying to find out more information about a dog that was abandoned at its facility Tuesday morning. It was in the mid-40s Tuesday morning when a worker at the Bartholomew County Humane Society arrived around 8 p.m. When she made her way to the building she encountered a sad sight.

