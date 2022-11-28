Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1997 Lotus Elise
A bit late with UCOTD today, as I had other duties in the morning, but I'm making up for it with this unique choice: A 1997 Lotus Elise. An S1 in Azure Blue, this baby has just 80K miles on the clock despite being a quarter-century old. It's been legally imported and has all the proper docs, including the U.K. title.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1985 300ZX
Today's used car of the day is another Nissan/Datsun special -- a 1985 300ZX in the rare Aspen Gold paint job. Fewer than 5,000 of these cars were built in Aspen Gold. The dash is digital, the brakes are ceramic, and the Carfax is claimed to be clean. There is a tick over 51,000 miles on the odometer. The car has air conditioning, a five-speed transmission, and T-tops. Oh, and those cool gold lace Enkei wheels.
Truth About Cars
F-150 Lightning Bricked at Electrify America Charging Station
We’ve all had the experience of plugging our phone in and having it display an error message with some lame excuse about why it can’t charge. Many of us have likely had a similar experience with an electric vehicle. However, the stakes are quite a bit higher when we’re talking about the electricity needed to charge an EV. A Ford F-150 Lightning owner discovered how serious charging can be when a recent trip to an Electrify America charging station went wrong.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Will the Corvette Sub-Brand Work?
It appears that Chevrolet will officially be building two new vehicles under a sub-brand. They'll use the C8 platform but not the Corvette name, and one will be a crossover and the other a four-door coupe. The question is, will this work for Chevy?. The question is pretty straightforward --...
Truth About Cars
Drive Notes: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC AWD
Today's drive notes centers around a car I won't review because this loan is short -- just a couple of days, since I am traveling. It's too bad I am not getting a full week with this 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, but I am enjoying this car. Well, mostly. I'm...
Truth About Cars
Study: Tesla Conquests Come From Honda, Toyota
A new study shows that a lot of Tesla buyers are coming to the brand from Honda and Toyota. According to Automotive News, a study from S&P Global Mobility shows that Honda and Toyota owners are jumping to Tesla -- and Ford, Hyundai, and Chevrolet -- because Tesla, along with those three other brands, are further ahead when it comes to EV development.
Truth About Cars
Activists Empty Tires on Dozens of SUVs in NYC
My grandmother used to tell me, “you can say almost anything you want as long as you say it respectfully.” That’s not entirely true for a bunch of reasons, but it can apply to specific situations. For instance, this group of climate “activists” deflating tires on SUVs in Brooklyn may have the right message, but delivering it through hundreds of flat tires is more likely to end in violence than any meaningful change.
Truth About Cars
Hackers Use SiriusXM to Hack Into Several Automakers' Vehicles
If something is connected to the internet, there’s a great chance someone will figure out how to hack into it. Cars are increasingly connected, leading to several stories of hackers accessing and breaking various automakers’ vehicle functions. One benevolent hacker took to Twitter to outline an interesting hack he and others were able to pull off on several automakers’ vehicles.
Truth About Cars
Chatting LA and EVs on the Latest TTAC Podcast
This time, I chat about the Los Angeles Auto Show and electric vehicles in general with VP of Content, Wrecked Media Group, Chad Kirchner. Chad has also written for this august site. Since it's just Chad and I this time around, the conversation is a bit more free-flowing as opposed...
Truth About Cars
Ford’s EV Requirements for Dealers Are Totally Unacceptable, Say Connecticut Legislators
Connecticut legislators from both sides of the political fence appear to be less than thrilled with Ford about the deadline it’s imposing on dealerships vying to sell all-electric vehicles. Blue Oval wants retailers to make sizable investments to install on-site charging stations and retrain their staff on how to service EVs. For some stores, this means doling out over one-million dollars just to have the privilege of selling the latest models coming from the Ford Motor Company.
Truth About Cars
Toyota May Give the Land Cruiser Another Run in the U.S.
Toyota killed the Land Cruiser for the United States after the 2021 model year, but the legendary off-roader has remained on sale elsewhere. The J300 Land Cruiser uses a twin-turbo V6 in place of its predecessor’s thirst V8 but remains a superbly capable SUV. Lexus still sells the related LX here, and we’re now hearing that Toyota may bring back the Land Cruiser, despite its slow sales numbers.
Truth About Cars
2022 Lexus IS 350 AWD Review - The Choice Is Yours
3.5-liter V6 (311hp @ 6,600 rpm, 280lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm) 19 city / 26 highway / 22 combined (EPA Rating) 12.2 city / 9.0 highway / 10.8 combined. (NRCan Rating) Prices include $1,075 destination charge in the United States and $2,276 for freight, PDI, and A/C tax in Canada and, because of cross-border equipment differences, can’t be directly compared.
Truth About Cars
Toyota Confirms Grand Highlander for Chicago Auto Show
Hoping to compete with the three-row SUVs being offered by its rivals, Toyota has confirmed the existence of the Grand Highlander – adding that it’ll be on display at the Chicago Auto Show this February. While it’s not really a petite vehicle, the current Highlander doesn’t exactly offer...
Truth About Cars
BMW Announces Post-Holiday Price Hike
Happy holidays! Happy new year! Welcome to 2023! Now fork over more for that BMW you want. BMW is upping its prices from 1.2 percent to 4 percent across its model range, according to a report from a source on one of our corporate parent's forums. Yes, I know, anonymous...
Truth About Cars
TTAC Throwback: 1983 Eldorado Biarritz
For generations of drivers, a Cadillac Eldorado was the ultimate expression of prestige and luxury. Driving one meant you were a person of affluence and good taste. However, Eldorados eventually grew to be, perhaps, too much of a good thing. The 1971-1978 model was a symphony in baroque excess. Of course, the 500 cubic-inch V8 under a hood the size of an aircraft carrier’s flight deck and Elvis-pleasing interiors have their charms. But incredible mass and a prodigious appetite for fuel meant they were destined for extinction.
Comments / 0