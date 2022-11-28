ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Impact of the ACC/SEC Challenge to Alabama Basketball: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cazdy_0jQ0tH0x00

The panel discusses how the future ACC/SEC Challenges could affect a rising Alabama basketball program.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses what future impact the ACC/SEC Challenge could have on a rising Alabama basketball program.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell : Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral , Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime . You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith : The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham : Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News , The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Get your Crimson Tide hoops tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

