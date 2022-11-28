ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
ANGOLA, NY
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study

SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive

Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
The Wall Street Journal Gives New York Airports Major Disrespect

After two years of low-to-no travel, 2022 was the year many retook the skies. With more Americans flying, especially internationally, odds are good they’ll pass through a New York airport, which many have a love/hate relationships with. This year, The Wall Street Journal appears to be on the hate side, and I don’t know why.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino

It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
WATERLOO, NY
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
BUFFALO, NY
