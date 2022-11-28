PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience

Know what you need to fix today and what you don’t. Phylum, The Software Supply Chain Security Company, announced the addition of Automated Vulnerability Reachability to its software supply chain security platform capabilities. With the ability to focus only on fixing what matters, security pros can end the deluge of false positives and developers can innovate with greater speed and confidence. This new introduction, combined with Phylum’s ability to block and prioritize open-source code risks, provides organizations with the most comprehensive software supply chain security available in the market.

20 HOURS AGO