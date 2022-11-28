PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience

Read full article on original website
CoSo Cloud Expands eLearning Partnership with Adobe Systems
CoSo Cloud makes third investment in Adobe eLearning offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program. CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo) a leading provider of secure, private-cloud managed services, unique add-on subscription software applications and expert professional development services for virtual classroom and high-consequence eLearning, announced it has expanded its offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program (SPP).
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
StreamSets Launches New Mainframe Collector Solution at re:Invent
Provides the most efficient and secure approach to liberate mainframe data for cloud analytics. StreamSets, a Software AG company, announced the launch of StreamSets Mainframe Collector, a new solution that helps companies unlock data from the depths of their mainframe systems for cloud analytics at AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Veeam Announces Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Veeam’s customers can now benefit from a NEW Veeam solution which offers access and control of Salesforce data and metadata, enabling quick recovery from data loss scenarios. Veeam Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, announced it has launched the NEW Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange which eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata due to human error, integration issues and other data loss scenarios.
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
TD SYNNEX Accelerates Channel Growth with New AWS Qualifications
TD SYNNEX adds AWS Government Competency, AWS Education Competency, membership to AWS Managed Services Provider Program, and AWS GovCloud Service Delivery Program. TD SYNNEX announced the addition of two global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies, making it one of the few AWS Distribution Partners to reach this level of achievement in the AWS Competency program.
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
Domo Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program
Domo announced it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker. Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with...
Windstream Named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide
Windstream is recognized for its industry-leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for the fourth year in a row. Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, announced it has been named by Gartner to the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report for its flagship UCaaS product, OfficeSuite UC.
Stability AI Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Build Artificial Intelligence for the Future
Leading open-source artificial intelligence startup trains foundational models 58% faster and more cost efficiently using Amazon SageMaker on AWS. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS’s proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.
Atos Launches AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP Increasing Customers’ Business Performance and Outcomes
Atos announces it has developed in collaboration with AWS a new solution enabling customers to accelerate and accurately manage business key performance indicators (KPIs) by allowing easy access for both SAP and non-SAP data silos. The new solution “Atos’ AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP” provides self-service and enterprise-wide reporting...
Empowering Customers with Autonomous CX
The importance of meeting customers where they are and how they want along the consumer journey has become increasingly critical for businesses. According to McKinsey, around 75% of customers tried a new shopping behavior over the past 18 months, and over 80% of those customers will continue trying new behaviors.
Phylum Expands Its Software Supply Chain Security Capabilities, Introduces Automated Vulnerability Reachability
Know what you need to fix today and what you don’t. Phylum, The Software Supply Chain Security Company, announced the addition of Automated Vulnerability Reachability to its software supply chain security platform capabilities. With the ability to focus only on fixing what matters, security pros can end the deluge of false positives and developers can innovate with greater speed and confidence. This new introduction, combined with Phylum’s ability to block and prioritize open-source code risks, provides organizations with the most comprehensive software supply chain security available in the market.
Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition
Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
Tiffin Group and Rollick Partner on Next-Level Customer Experience and Online Inventory Shopping Program
Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and the Tiffin Group, a family-operated Motorhome and Fifth Wheel manufacturer, have partnered on an enterprise-wide marketing, sales, and inventory management solution to enhance the customer shopping experience. The program allows Tiffin and Vanleigh customers to...
Vitally Launches ‘Docs’ to Transform How Customers and Customer Success Teams Collaborate
Vitally, the leading Customer Success Platform (CSP) for business-to-business (B2B) companies, announced the release of Docs, an innovative tool that streamlines real-time collaboration between customers and Customer Success teams. With Docs, Vitally users can instantly create dedicated workspaces to share critical project details, provide new levels of transparency, and empower teams across organizations to work together like never before.
Zenlayer Named AWS Partner of the Year 2022
Joint solutions power low-latency, real time digital services for global customers. Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, announced that it is named an AWS Partner of the Year 2022 in two distinct categories – “ISV Partner of the Year” and “Marketplace Partner of the Year.” The awards recognize Zenlayer’s significant role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Robotics Innovator Exotec Continues Its Global Expansion After Tripling Its Revenue Since 2020
Warehouse robotics leader marks its global expansion with a grand opening of North American Headquarters in Atlanta. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, officially opens its North American headquarters in Atlanta with a grand opening ceremony led by CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. The new office opening comes on the heels of Exotec raising $335 million in its series D funding round, building its 3,000th robot, and tripling global revenue since 2020.
Magentrix Partner Management Platform Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Vendors using HubSpot CRM now have a new way to manage and grow their partner ecosystems with the Magentrix PRM integration. Magentrix stands out in the PRM category of the HubSpot App Marketplace due to its ability to meet customers’ unique requirements, with the nature of the software being a true platform as a service (PaaS).
