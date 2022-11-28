Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
StreamSets Launches New Mainframe Collector Solution at re:Invent
Provides the most efficient and secure approach to liberate mainframe data for cloud analytics. StreamSets, a Software AG company, announced the launch of StreamSets Mainframe Collector, a new solution that helps companies unlock data from the depths of their mainframe systems for cloud analytics at AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
salestechstar.com
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
salestechstar.com
BluLogix Launches BluIQ Cloud Development Platform All-in-One Development Framework to Help Companies Quickly & Cost-Effectively Personalize their Subscription Billing
BluLogix, a leader in the subscription management and billing software market, announces the general availability of the BluIQ Cloud Development Platform, an all-in-one development toolkit. BluIQ CDP is an innovative SaaS-based technology stack for enterprises and systems integrators to create unique and rich applications on the Cloud, with a model-driven platform and pre-built components that require little coding and ensure developers will not need to reinvent the wheel or code from scratch.
salestechstar.com
Atos Launches AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP Increasing Customers’ Business Performance and Outcomes
Atos announces it has developed in collaboration with AWS a new solution enabling customers to accelerate and accurately manage business key performance indicators (KPIs) by allowing easy access for both SAP and non-SAP data silos. The new solution “Atos’ AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP” provides self-service and enterprise-wide reporting...
salestechstar.com
UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers
Customer service providers can take advantage of accelerated business planning and commercial incentives for cloud migration. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, announced UJET Connect, a new option for customers to easily expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform. Due to recent developments in the contact center solutions marketplace, in addition to global changes to the modern workplace, many companies are now facing an immediate need to move away from their existing platform. UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a “rip and replace” approach for customer service providers whose current solution will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.
salestechstar.com
Insightly Joins Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program
CRM Innovator Integrates with Small Business Technology Leader to Help Fast-Growing Businesses Streamline Operations and Drive Growth. Insightly, innovator of CRM for fast-growing businesses, is announcing that it has joined the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program from Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks. By aligning Insightly’s proven CRM platform with the leader in accounting software, businesses can more seamlessly connect critical business operations and financials with the key components of the customer journey including CRM, marketing automation, customer service, and more.
salestechstar.com
Robotics Innovator Exotec Continues Its Global Expansion After Tripling Its Revenue Since 2020
Warehouse robotics leader marks its global expansion with a grand opening of North American Headquarters in Atlanta. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, officially opens its North American headquarters in Atlanta with a grand opening ceremony led by CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. The new office opening comes on the heels of Exotec raising $335 million in its series D funding round, building its 3,000th robot, and tripling global revenue since 2020.
salestechstar.com
Esker Issued U.S. Patent for AI-Generated Document Coding Predictions
Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11494551 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Esker’s Document Coding Prediction technology. Spanning both the order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P)...
salestechstar.com
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
salestechstar.com
Stability AI Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Build Artificial Intelligence for the Future
Leading open-source artificial intelligence startup trains foundational models 58% faster and more cost efficiently using Amazon SageMaker on AWS. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS’s proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
salestechstar.com
ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360
CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that ChannelAdvisor – a CommerceHub company, and CommerceHub were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 channel management providers in the 2023 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. In addition, CommerceHub is ranked No. 5 in fulfillment software and ChannelAdvisor is ranked in the top 4 for search engine marketing and the top 10 in online advertising services.
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
salestechstar.com
Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition
Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
salestechstar.com
Zoom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide
Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 12 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as both a Leader and a Visionary in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom’s offerings in this space include enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Whiteboard.
salestechstar.com
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
Comments / 0