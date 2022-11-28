ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson deletes insensitive tweet after fan urged Ravens to not sign him to new contract after loss

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WPXI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
WPXI

Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to...
WPXI

UAB hires ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer as next head coach

UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The school announced Wednesday that it has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run its football program.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WPXI

Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge

Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy