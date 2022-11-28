ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men dead on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street and found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. One man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
WAUKEGAN, IL
People

Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
wlip.com

Identities, Cause of Deaths Revealed After Lake County “Domestic” Incident That Left Five Dead

(Buffalo Grove, IL) Five people found dead in a Buffalo Grove home have been identified, but little new information about the actual incident has been released. The bodies were found late Wednesday morning after a well-being check in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. Police eventually forced entry into the home where they found the deceased individuals. During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the dead as 5 members of the Kisliak family: 67-year-old Lilia, 39-year-old Andrei, 36-year-old Vera, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia. Autopsies showed that all five died of “sharp force injuries.” A family pet was also discovered dead. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds reiterated that this was a “domestic related” case, but did not detail who was responsible for the killings…citing the ongoing and active investigation.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
wlip.com

Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County

(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy