fox32chicago.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men dead on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street and found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. One man was found...
Chicago woman shot, injured 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with shooting and injuring a 12-year-old girl last month in Calumet Heights. Telisa Pratt, 28, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 13, Pratt allegedly shot and injured the girl in the 8900 block of S. South Chicago Avenue.
Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured
Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
Suspects robbing store employees at gunpoint in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a string of armed robberies that occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders approached a victim, who was working in a retail business, and displayed handguns while demanding cash or property, police said. The offenders then fled the scene in...
wlip.com
Identities, Cause of Deaths Revealed After Lake County “Domestic” Incident That Left Five Dead
(Buffalo Grove, IL) Five people found dead in a Buffalo Grove home have been identified, but little new information about the actual incident has been released. The bodies were found late Wednesday morning after a well-being check in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. Police eventually forced entry into the home where they found the deceased individuals. During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the dead as 5 members of the Kisliak family: 67-year-old Lilia, 39-year-old Andrei, 36-year-old Vera, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia. Autopsies showed that all five died of “sharp force injuries.” A family pet was also discovered dead. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds reiterated that this was a “domestic related” case, but did not detail who was responsible for the killings…citing the ongoing and active investigation.
Racine cemetery shooting: Another suspect arrested
Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Racine cemetery shooting that left two women injured.
Man who bought gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French could see 5 years in prison
Federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner. They said the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
Deadly shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side
No one is in custody.
wlip.com
Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County
(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
School mourns loss of employee shot dead on South Side
Chicago police continue looking for whoever shot and killed a teaching assistant on Monday, as he was driving on the city’s South Side. Meanwhile, the school where he worked is mourning his loss.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
5 family members ID’d, cause of deaths released after Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Five family members killed in a north suburban murder-suicide were identified Thursday and a cause of death was released for four of them. At around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove, officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according to the village. When […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
fox32chicago.com
New disturbing details emerge after family found dead in Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove police have identified the five people found dead in a home in the north suburb on Wednesday. They also revealed how they died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
Comments / 5