This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual SingleVince MartellacciNashville, TN
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list have been taken into custody.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose in Tennessee
Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation.
WKRN
Safe Surrender event returns to Nashville
Nashville's Safe Surrender program kicked off Friday, converting Galilee Missionary Baptist Church into a small courtroom to welcome non-violent offenders who want to take care of outstanding warrants ahead of the holidays.
WKRN
Man dead after being hit by car near downtown Nashville
A man has died after being hit by a car Wednesday night near downtown Nashville.
WKRN
Post-holiday flu surge
Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee.
WKRN
Funeral held for murdered store owner
As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don't have enough people to meet that need.
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
WKRN
Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire
The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died in a crash that took place Wednesday night in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 70-year-old Michael Mitchell was walking when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was turning left onto Layfayette Street. The driver of the vehicle,...
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners.
WKRN
Alleged porch pirates arrested for following FedEx truck, stealing packages off porches
Multiple people were taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly being spotted stealing packages from the porches of Antioch homes.
WKRN
Boswell's Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday
On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade.
Man arrested for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states
Authorities have arrested a man wanted for stealing handheld scanners across multiple states.
Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
WKRN
Vigil being held for beloved Hermitage clerk killed in shooting
Vigil being held for beloved Hermitage clerk killed in shooting.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
Suspect in Clarksville road rage shooting arrested
A young woman accused of shooting and injuring a man in a Clarksville road rage incident Nov. 7 has been identified and arrested.
