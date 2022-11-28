ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list have been taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Safe Surrender event returns to Nashville

Nashville's Safe Surrender program kicked off Friday, converting Galilee Missionary Baptist Church into a small courtroom to welcome non-violent offenders who want to take care of outstanding warrants ahead of the holidays.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dead after being hit by car near downtown Nashville

A man has died after being hit by a car Wednesday night near downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Post-holiday flu surge

Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Man paralyzed in road rage shooting.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Funeral held for murdered store owner

Man charged after gun, drugs found in downtown Nashville. 'We have got to do something': State leader warns …. As the need for mental health services in Tennessee grows, the head of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is warning that they don't have enough people to meet that need.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire

Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Man paralyzed in road rage shooting. Teen in custody, Clarksville police search for alleged shooter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died in a crash that took place Wednesday night in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 70-year-old Michael Mitchell was walking when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was turning left onto Layfayette Street. The driver of the vehicle,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Boswell's Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday

On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vigil being held for beloved Hermitage clerk killed in shooting

Vigil being held for beloved Hermitage clerk killed in shooting. Juveniles overdose on Benadryl. Preventing flu deaths. Short-handed animal shelter in Greenbrier sees uptick …. Shelbie Humphrey is Greenbrier's sole animal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN

