NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
Spend Matters Recognizes Vroozi as a Leader in Procure-to-Pay Technology
Vroozi is named a Value Leader in Spend Matters Procure-to-Pay (P2P) SolutionMap. Vroozi, the leading digital procurement and accounts payable automation platform, has been named a 2022 Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Procure-to-Pay (P2P). Spend Matters also recognized Vroozi as a Value Leader in the E-Procurement SolutionMap and as a Solution Leader in the AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay (AP/I2P) SolutionMap.
Empowering Customers with Autonomous CX
The importance of meeting customers where they are and how they want along the consumer journey has become increasingly critical for businesses. According to McKinsey, around 75% of customers tried a new shopping behavior over the past 18 months, and over 80% of those customers will continue trying new behaviors.
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Skillsoft Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Skillsoft recognized as Training Partner of the Year in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Skillsoft, a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Receiving the 2022 Training Partner of the Year in North America award recognizes Skillsoft’s significant contributions in accelerating organizations’ cloud transformation journeys by delivering courses and training individuals on AWS skills, competencies, and certifications.
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
Netail Closes Seed Funding to Advance Retail-Focused AI Development
Funding will enable expansion into new markets, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience. Netail, a technology that enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and optimize prices in real time, announced the closing of $5M in seed funding. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), which provides early-stage venture capital to dynamic entrepreneurs and successful technology companies throughout the Midwest, and Dr. Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Other investors include HKSTP Ventures.
Insightly Joins Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program
CRM Innovator Integrates with Small Business Technology Leader to Help Fast-Growing Businesses Streamline Operations and Drive Growth. Insightly, innovator of CRM for fast-growing businesses, is announcing that it has joined the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program from Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks. By aligning Insightly’s proven CRM platform with the leader in accounting software, businesses can more seamlessly connect critical business operations and financials with the key components of the customer journey including CRM, marketing automation, customer service, and more.
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
Magarac Venture Partners Leads Funding Round for New Retail Startup, Netail
World-renowned AI visionary and CMU Alum Andrew Ng of Coursera and Google Brain has chosen Pittsburgh as the home base for new AI business. Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), a Pittsburgh-based venture capital firm focused on partnering with forward-thinking entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology, announced the closing of a $5M seed round for Netail. This new AI technology enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and pricing in real-time. Developed in concert with Landing AI, Netail will use the funding to enhance current product offerings and expand the current team of retail, AI, and software engineers with Pittsburgh-based talent.
Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition
Enable expands in Australia with acquisition of Profectus’ leading Rebate Deal Management (RDM) software platform; Profectus secures a stake in Enable while partnership facilitates global market entry. Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading...
Robotics Innovator Exotec Continues Its Global Expansion After Tripling Its Revenue Since 2020
Warehouse robotics leader marks its global expansion with a grand opening of North American Headquarters in Atlanta. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, officially opens its North American headquarters in Atlanta with a grand opening ceremony led by CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. The new office opening comes on the heels of Exotec raising $335 million in its series D funding round, building its 3,000th robot, and tripling global revenue since 2020.
ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360
CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that ChannelAdvisor – a CommerceHub company, and CommerceHub were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 channel management providers in the 2023 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. In addition, CommerceHub is ranked No. 5 in fulfillment software and ChannelAdvisor is ranked in the top 4 for search engine marketing and the top 10 in online advertising services.
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
RBC Wealth Management’s U.S. Business Increases Efficiency, Delivers on Client Expectations with Salesforce
Using Salesforce, RBC Wealth Management is driving success and reducing maintenance costs. Salesforce , the global leader in CRM, announced that RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, is using Salesforce to drive success with significant cost savings and efficiency across multiple areas of its business, while continuing to deliver on client and advisor expectations.
4R Adds Planning-as-a-Service to the AI-powered Supply Chain Management and Inventory Optimization Portfolio of Solutions
4R, pioneer in supply chain and inventory management technology, launches Planning-as-a-Service (Paas) to help companies operate durable supply chains that drive growth. 4R, the innovator in AI-powered supply chain management and inventory optimization platforms adds supply chain Planning-as-a-Service (PaaS) to its portfolio of offerings. 4R Planning-as-a-Service is a multi-dimensional outsourced service model that transforms supply chains to drive growth and profitability. The service model combines best-in-class tools, experienced analysts for better decision-making and expert planners who manage all functions of the supply chains— from demand, replenishment and allocation planning to assortment and markdown optimization. 4R PaaS clients can expect a fast track to cost savings, while improving capital efficiency and increasing revenue growth.
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas
Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services. Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.
