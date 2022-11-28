Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Publix Announces New Store Location in MillbrookBryan DijkhuizenMillbrook, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
tallasseetribune.com
New twist to Black Friday is coming to the Tallassee Library
Shoppers look for deals on Black Friday. Most try to find the biggest discounts available, saving as much cash as possible. How much money can a shopper save if the item is free?. Well free is what the Tallassee Community Library is doing for almost the entire holiday season. “The...
tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Tallassee welcomes holiday season with festive activities
The City of Tallassee held a holiday market Friday night in front of Tallassee City Hall at Veterans Park. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance to visit with local children ahead of the Christmas holiday. Olaf, from Disney's Frozen movie franchise, offered warm hugs for attendees.
tallasseetribune.com
Hill sworn in to represent district 3 on Elmore County Commission
The Elmore County Commission has no empty seats after Dennis Hill was sworn in before the commission’s Monday meeting. Elmore County Commission District 3 was left without a representative after Troy Stubbs assumed duties in the Alabama House of Representatives. Hill is a 33 year veteran of law enforcement last serving in the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
tallasseetribune.com
‘God is Good,’ Family survives as tornado tears house apart
Joe Mays almost ignored a National Weather Service announcement of a tornado watch and then he almost ignored the tornado warning. Paying attention likely saved the lives of his wife and three sons as an early Wednesday morning tornado destroyed his home on New Quarters Road in Tallassee. “At first...
tallasseetribune.com
Elmore County's Stephenson signs with Montevallo baseball
Elmore County senior Payton Stephenson signed to play college baseball on Wednesday morning. Stephenson, a multi-sport athlete at Elmore County, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Montevallo, a Division II school in the Gulf South Conference. The star infielder was awarded 90% of a scholarship, one of the largest scholarships the school has ever offered a player.
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
Tuesday is moooooooving day for Kadie the Cow; How you can see her on the moooooooove
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday is moooooving day for an iconic Columbus landmark. Kadie the Cow will be leaving her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus. Uptown Columbus Inc. is […]
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
Deadly tornado strikes Alabama, at least two dead, more injured as first damage reports surface
Emergency officials were assessing storm damage early Wednesday after severe storms tore across the state overnight and killed at least two people and injured many more. In Montgomery County, emergency officials told WSFA-TV that two people had been killed other peopel injured in the Flatwood Community. A suspected tornado apparently...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
One killed, two injured in Thanksgiving Day collision near Auburn
A multi-vehicle Thanksgiving Day crash near Auburn killed a Pelham man and sent two other people to hospitals, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information release by ALEA, Stuart J. Norwood, 53, was a passenger who suffered fatal injuries. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Ala. 14 and Lee County 188, about three miles west of Auburn.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Columbus Police: Suspect in Enoch Drive shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in the Enoch Drive shooting. Robin Sayers, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:57 p.m., Columbus Police responded to the 1000 block of Enoch Drive. According to the […]
WSFA
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
WSFA
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges
UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis. Davis was charged with the following crimes:. 3 counts...
Comments / 0