Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail
One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Absecon to Zarephath: Watch as Californians Try to Pronounce These NJ Cities
If you are a resident of New Jersey, we take for granted how relatively easy it is to say some of the confusing town names that are around here, but just imagine living 3,000 miles away and trying to pronounce these... Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?
Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
Dickens Holiday Craft Fair Going Down This Weekend In Mays Landing, NJ
'Tis the season to get festive! We mean "festive" in every form of the word. Wear the kooky Christmas leggings, the reindeer antler headbands, even the funny Christmas-themed onesies. When we say "get festive," we also mean with your fun weekend activities. There's always something fun to do on the...
Outstanding New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best By Major Publication
There will always be a little disagreement when any expert named the best restaurant in New Jersey, no matter what type of restaurant is in the spotlight. This time it's a major website naming New Jersey's best traditional restaurant. The major website we are talking about here is among the...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In New Jersey
The holidays are here and we will be exchanging all kinds of new items with each other. That means that we throw away more over the next coming weeks and I don't want to see you get a big fat ticket!. It is true, there is a movement to bust...
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region
Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
New Jersey Makes The Top 10 List Of Grossest States
People LOOOOOVE to hate on New Jersey. For whatever reason, the rest of the country hates us. While that's just my opinion, there's also a lot of truth to that statement. Let's be real, they call us 'The Armpit of the US', so am I really that off-base here? Nah, not really.
South Jersey Fire Department Shows Why You Should Keep Bedroom Doors Closed
Nobody wants to think about tragedy during the holidays. Unfortunately, life doesn't care about your plans. Tragedy is bound to hit someone somewhere during the holiday season. As much as we may not want to admit it, that's the cold hard truth. All we can do is pray that we're...
The Funniest Person Ever From New Jersey Has Been Named
Many famous celebrities call or have called New Jersey home, and many of those stars made their mark by making people laugh. So, who is the funniest person ever from New Jersey?. When you spend a minute thinking about it, New Jersey may be one of the funniest states in...
17 New Jersey Celebrities You'd Invite to Christmas Dinner
'Christmas Vacation' Movie Characters As Atlantic County, NJ Towns. There are few Christmas movies where so many different personalities converge more than 'Christmas Vacation'. What if characters like Clark and Ellen Griswold, and Margo and Todd Chester, and Cousin Eddie were towns in Atlantic County, New Jersey? Where would they thrive?
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Raw Oysters Distributed to New Jersey Reportedly Linked to Illness
Raw oysters originating from South Korea that have been distributed to 13 states, including New Jersey, could cause illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has issued a warning after someone in Las Vegas became sick with sapovirus after eating raw oysters sourced back to Dai One Food Company, 6abc.com reports.
Too Good To Be True? USPS Says New Jersey Will Receive Packages Much Faster This Year
Tis the holiday season which means that mail carriers are about to begin their busiest time of year. One of the most frustrating realizations is that a package gets lost in the mail or arrives after New Years Day. It completely defeats the purpose of sending someone a gift but...
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
Where Is New Jersey On The Best And Worst Cities To Be Single List?
Being single sucks. That’s what my friends tell me. We've poured too many glasses of red wine and over-analyzed too many near misses to think any different. Toss in the dynamic of COVID, and now it's not only about finding the right match, it is about affording to go out in the first place. Thanks, inflation thanks a lot.
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
