Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Salvadoran troops surround a major city in crackdown on gangs
Around 10,000 Salvadoran army troops and police officers surrounded the populous city of Soyapango, on the outskirts of capital San Salvador, as the government stepped up its fight against criminal gangs, President Nayib Bukele announced Saturday. The president had announced last month a plan to use troops to surround cities while house-by-house searches are conducted for gang members.
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
Strong quake shakes main Indonesia island, no major damage
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, causing panic but only minor damage just two weeks after an equally powerful quake killed hundreds. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered about 18 kilometers (11...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2022
From the excitement of crowds greeting Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, as they visit the United States, looking for new ways to address climate change; to the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, among Earth’s most active volcanoes; to protesters in Beijing, demonstrating against strict anti-virus measures in China, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
