Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That's what the games' organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha.
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team's World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, 'the devil' for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you," he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
Babar Azam repays Pindi debt with a masterpiece
The Pakistan captain made up for not scoring a ton against Australia in March, and gave his fans what they came for
