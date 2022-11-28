ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team's World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
Post Register

Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, 'the devil' for others

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you," he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.

Comments / 0

Community Policy