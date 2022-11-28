Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Celeste Bonin, who celebrated her marriage to fellow personal coach and motivational speaker Grant Dziak this week in Austin, Texas, and let her Instagram followers know about it. Bonin, herself a bodybuilder and personal coach, performed under the ring name Kaitlyn for a handful of years in WWE — winning the WWE Divas Championship once along the way. And while she did abruptly leave WWE in 2014, citing personal issues, she eventually did make her way back to the company as a participant in the Mae Young Classic in July 2018. After walking away with the vitory in her first match despite four years away from the industry, she wound up being eliminated from the tournament brackets via a loss to Mia Yim in the second round.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO