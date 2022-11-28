Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Koko B. Ware Was The First Recipient Of The Undertaker's Tombstone, And It Didn't Go That Well
The Hartford Civic Center went eerily silent. After weeks of anticipation, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase revealed his mystery partner for his Survivor Series team. On that Thanksgiving night in 1990, fans around the world were introduced to The Undertaker. In awe of the imposing figure in the ring,...
Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
Bow Wow Delivers A New Message To Jade Cargill
It's still not entirely clear who Jade Cargill's next challenger for the TBS Championship will be. But regardless of the who, what, when, where, why, and how, it appears that wherever Cargill goes next, Bow Wow — rapper, aspiring pro wrestler, and star of the 2002 film "Like Mike" — is going to be involved.
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
Dakota Kai Accepts New WWE Moniker
Dakota Kai teamed with Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. Although she came out on the losing end, Kai delivered a standout performance and said recently that she'd be happy to be known as Ms. WarGames.
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
Former WWE Official Wasn't A Fan Of Recent Ronda Rousey Title Defense
Ronda Rousey's successful WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend kind of got overshadowed, both by other matches on the show and by the former wrestler WWE brought in to produce said match. Some did take notice of the match, and in regards to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, not in a good way.
WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's
Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star
A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock
As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him
This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.
Orange Cassidy's Next AEW All-Atlantic Title Defense Comes With An Added Stipulation
An All-Atlantic Championship match has been added to this Friday's "AEW Rampage", but it won't just be a regular title match. During Wednesday night's "Dynamite", Q.T. Marshall requested time with both Tony Schiavone and All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy after attempting to address him on several occasions but being cut off each time before he could do so. Marshall asked Cassidy for a shot at his title, and Cassidy quickly granted it to him. Marshall said that he didn't want just any old regular match, but a lumberjack match. Before he could get any farther, Cassidy agreed to his terms, saying that he "loved it" and it sounded "great" to him.
Finn Balor Thinks Newly-Minted WWE Heel Could Be A Huge Star
The Judgment Day has brought out Dominik Mysterio's darker impulses, and Finn Balor thinks it has brought out the best in the scion of the Mysterio dynasty. In an interview with "BT Sport," Balor offered generous praise for Dominick Mysterio's embrace of a heel persona – complete with a rejection of his father Rey Mysterio and membership in The Judgment Day.
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
AEW Rampage Results (12/02) - All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match, Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett Vs. Private Party, Athena In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on December 2, 2022!. Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. Marshall asked to speak to Cassidy this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" and requested the match, to which Cassidy was more than happy to comply. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
Former WWE Official Looks At Possible Steve Austin WrestleMania Opponents
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin shocked the WWE Universe and the pro wrestling world at large when he made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. After 19 years away from active competition, Austin returned to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one, in front of a capacity crowd in Arlington, Texas. His return coupled with a victory in his home state felt like quite the send-off for the WWE Hall of Famer. But with the news that a "Texas Rattlesnake" appearance at WrestleMania 39 is possible, people are once again fantasy-booking the WWE Hall of Famer in their heads.
