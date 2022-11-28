An All-Atlantic Championship match has been added to this Friday's "AEW Rampage", but it won't just be a regular title match. During Wednesday night's "Dynamite", Q.T. Marshall requested time with both Tony Schiavone and All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy after attempting to address him on several occasions but being cut off each time before he could do so. Marshall asked Cassidy for a shot at his title, and Cassidy quickly granted it to him. Marshall said that he didn't want just any old regular match, but a lumberjack match. Before he could get any farther, Cassidy agreed to his terms, saying that he "loved it" and it sounded "great" to him.

2 DAYS AGO