Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Did Patch 1.1.0 Fix Performance?
The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch promised to address "select bug fixes" but for the most part, people are worried about the games' performance. Nintendo promises that their goal is "always to give players a positive experience with our games" but have there been any fixes? Here's what we found.
The Callisto Protocol Performance Review
The Callisto Protocol is a game with a myriad of inspirations and references within its design, but on the technical front it is most certainly a leader. Striking Distance is a relatively small, and certainly new studio, filled with a mix of veterans and new members who have collaborated to create one of the most forward-looking games of this generation. But before I get into that, I need to note that while the game is cross-generation, our review code only had access to the new-gen consoles and later the PC version.
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
Lunda's Lost Set
The Lunda's Lost Armor Set is a reward for completing the Favor "The Mysterious Orb" and consists of the Lunda's Lost Cuirass (chest armor), Lunda's Lost Bracers (wrist armor), and Lunda's Lost Belt (waist armor). "One of Lunda's finest works. Crafted long ago, and fallen into disrepair, it is now...
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix
Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
Alfornada Cavern
Alfornada Cavern is located below the city of Alfornada and is part of South Province (Area Six). It's recommended that your team is around levels 38-44 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Alfornada Cavern.
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 2-6
The man whose loot was so good it crashed Destiny's servers this morning, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr...
Microsoft Windows Finally Offers Fix for Gaming Issues With 22H2 Update
2022 saw the release of the rather notorious 22H2 update for Microsoft Windows 11. Following its release earlier this year, users found them themselves facing performance issues while gaming. As mentioned by Microsoft, “affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by...
GIGABYTE Places a Huge Focus on Friendly Design and User Experience Across All Its Devices
GIGABYTE is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, computers, monitors, and more, but what may be less known is how important a focus it places on making those devices as user-friendly as possible. A piece of technology can look and perform at a great level, but if it’s obtuse and difficult to use to its fullest potential, it can become somewhat of a waste of money and time.
Nintendo Apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Performance Issues - IGN Daily Fix
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first post launch patch has arrived alongside a promise from Nintendo to take the games' tech problems seriously. December is another busy month for Xbox Game Pass with a ton of new titles arriving on console and PC. Former The Legend of Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga is working an open world dress up RPG called Infinity Nikki.
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review
The Surface Pro 9 has a couple things going for it. When paired with a matching Signature Keyboard cover, the 13-inch tablet feels more like a true laptop experience than an iPad or Android device with a similar form factor. And when paired with Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, it offers a smooth drawing and note-taking experience. Those advantages come with some quirks, though: Its very large 3:2 form factor makes it an unwieldy reader, and its unique capabilities don’t play nice with some apps, so you aren’t getting the best possible Windows experience. It’s a little different, and that’s nice – except when it isn’t.
