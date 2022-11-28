ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hevin Brown-Shuler Brings Refined Technique & Tools

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 5 days ago

Defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler is incredibly polished for a high schooler, and South Carolina is in serious pursuit.

Few interior defensive linemen get actual development in high school. Coaches focus on preparing their bodies for the next level, often leaving technique for their college coaches.

Defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler is an exception. He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and attends Pace Academy. Pace routinely pumps out high-level prospects who are ready for the next level, including Brown-Shuler.

South Carolina fell in love with him earlier this season and is in strong pursuit. He visited Columbia earlier in the year and enjoyed his stay.

Brown-Shuler plays a shade off the center, typically as a 1-tech. He has already grown into his body at 6-4 and 290 lbs. and has exceptional athleticism for his size. The center rarely gets out of his stance before Brown-Shuler has a step toward the quarterback.

His stance allows him to generate torque at the point of attack. Most defensive tackles sit on their heels and have to brace upon impact, but Brown-Shuler is ready to make contact and prepare a counter.

While he doesn't have elite strength, he prioritizes remaining active even when in a losing fight. Backs occasionally slip through creases, and he can disengage and make a run stop, making even a lost rep worthwhile.

The most intriguing element of Brown-Shuler's game is his pass-rush arsenal. He must find a niche role in college, and because of his size, he likely won't become a dominant 0-tech.

Therefore, he must make a living rushing the passer . Brown-Shuler has an impressive swim move with a high success rate, and his quick feet let him alter the angle each time to fool offensive linemen.

The floor is very high here, as he's a surefire SEC starter somewhere. With some coaching at the point of contact, he could become an excellent player, but at worst, Brown-Shuler is worth heavily pursuing.

