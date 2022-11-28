ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
OMAHA, NE
Cornhuskers place 4 on All Big 10 Volleyball Squad

Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league's 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers cruise past Hornets

The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits. In the 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 sweep, Nebraska limited Delaware State to...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha man sentenced for leaving noose on co-worker's equipment

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Bruce A. Quinn, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today for Interference with Federally Protected Activities, a civil rights violation. United States District Court Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis sentenced Quinn to four months’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release. Quinn previously pleaded guilty to this charge on September 7, 2022.
OMAHA, NE
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
TOPEKA, KS
Huskers succumb to No. 9 Hokies

Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but No. 9 Virginia Tech jumped to an early lead and pulled away late with an 85-54 women's basketball win over the Huskers at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday night. Nebraska slipped to 5-3 with its second loss to...
LINCOLN, NE
Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping Nebraska woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
