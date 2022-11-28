Read full article on original website
Construction project set to start at Ash Hollow State Historical Park
Ash Hollow State Historical Park will have limited access starting in mid-December to allow for park improvements focused on improving accessibility. Both the public bathroom and the sidewalk entrance to the visitor center will be renovated to meet wheelchair accessibility requirements. During construction, no vehicle or foot access will be...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
Cornhuskers place 4 on All Big 10 Volleyball Squad
Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league's 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
Huskers cruise past Hornets
The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits. In the 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 sweep, Nebraska limited Delaware State to...
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
Omaha man sentenced for leaving noose on co-worker's equipment
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Bruce A. Quinn, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today for Interference with Federally Protected Activities, a civil rights violation. United States District Court Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis sentenced Quinn to four months’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release. Quinn previously pleaded guilty to this charge on September 7, 2022.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Huskers succumb to No. 9 Hokies
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but No. 9 Virginia Tech jumped to an early lead and pulled away late with an 85-54 women's basketball win over the Huskers at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday night. Nebraska slipped to 5-3 with its second loss to...
Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping Nebraska woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
