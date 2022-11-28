Read full article on original website
Davenport man sentenced in 3 Davenport bank robberies from early 2022
A Davenport man will be spending over three years in prison for a series of bank robberies in early 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Rayontrez Brown received a 41-month prison sentence, a restitution fine of $26,399 and three years of supervised release in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Judge deems man 'unfit' in East Moline police sergeant assault case
The man accused of assaulting an East Moline police sergeant last month has been deemed unfit for trial by a Rock Island County judge. Adrian W. Rogers, 52, had a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 outside of the courtroom to determine his mental health status before he goes on trial for the assault of Sgt. William Lind. That assault left Lind in critical condition on Oct. 24.
Davenport man sentenced in connection to April 2021 Daisy Dooks shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting at Davenport's Daisy Dooks Gentlemen's Club shooting, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hagedorn of Davenport was sentenced to 57...
Sterling woman arrested after Thursday morning hit-and-run that injured teen
STERLING, Ill. — A Sterling woman was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly hitting a teenage boy with her car and leaving the scene, according to the Sterling Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1 at about 7:52 a.m., police were alerted to the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection...
Arrests made in September shooting that injured 2 in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to a September shooting that left two people injured. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline were arrested during the service of a search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue in East Moline Wednesday.
Davenport homeowner has inflatable decorations stolen from her yard
Connie Hart has been collecting inflatable decorations for nine years. For the first time, she had them stolen for her yard.
After two weekend car thefts in Geneseo, police remind the community to lock their cars
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is sending out a warning after a rash of car thefts. One theft involved a Chevrolet Silverado, which was stolen on the west side of town. Police recovered the vehicle. Another theft involved a Ford Fusion, which was last seen in Rock...
The show must go on: DeWitt teachers team up for annual winter program without a music teacher
DEWITT, Iowa — Central DeWitt Intermediate School is preparing for its annual winter program. It’s a show where students get to perform and sing holiday music. For the first time, they’re preparing for it without a music teacher. "Our music department normally handles our music program and...
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
'A grinch stole my Grinch' | Christmas inflatables stolen from Davenport woman's front yard
DAVENPORT, Iowa — When Connie Hart moved in to her Davenport home in 2013, she owned 8 inflatable decorations for her yard. Fast forward to now, she owns over 250 decorations, ranging in holidays from Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas. "I came with eight and my yard just looked...
'It provides us a lot more eyeballs' | New crimefighting techniques taking hold in the Quad City area
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gun deaths across the country are at its highest level in decades, according to the CDC. The spike is impacting the Quad Cities, which is leading area leaders to beef up ways to tackle the epidemic. Davenport recently rolled out a program to offer resources to...
Emergency housing assistance fair shares resources as demand skyrockets
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Local and state agencies reached out to residents in Rock Island Wednesday night in an emergency housing assistance fair that aimed to bring awareness to the available housing assistance programs. Director of Quad Cities Housing Council, Leslie Kilgannon said the reason for the increase in...
Quad City Animal Welfare Center participating in annual 'Empty the Shelters' campaign Dec. 1-10
MILAN, Ill. — Are you looking for a new furry family member to take home this holiday season? The Quad City Animal Welfare Center hopes you consider one of the homeless pets in its shelter to cuddle up on the couch with you. With help from the BISSELL Pet...
Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole
MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day. On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.
Iowa awards $9.6M to Davenport for Skybridge, Main Street Landing, Figge Museum light field projects
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Iowa Quad Cities is about to get a major boost in funding for three big projects, according to a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. Thanks to the state's Destination Iowa program, Davenport is set to receive $9.6 million for three...
Genesis Health System to open new E.R. Department in Bettendorf next week
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Genesis Health System is set to open its new Emergency Department on Dec. 8 in Bettendorf. It will be the city's first Emergency Department that isn't connected directly to a hospital. Instead, it's attached to the Genesis Healthplex; a multipurpose building that also serves as offices for various medical professionals.
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
Adler Theater hosting weekend performances to support Quad City refugees
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hundreds of refugees from around the world are settling into the Quad Cities. While hundreds more are on their way, local organizations are hoping to pave the way for a smooth transition to their new home. The Quad City Symphony Orchestra and World Relief Quad Cities...
For nearly 50 years, this Moline crossing guard has been making an impact
MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad Cities crossing guard has been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post. Mary Schoeve was hired as a crossing guard by the Moline-Coal Valley Community School District on March 1, 1973. Nowadays, it's...
With increasing enrollment, Pleasant Valley is expanding 2 schools
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley Community School District is expanding two of its schools to meet the demands of increasing enrollment across the district. The district has added about 750 new students in the last five years, according to a statement from district officials. "Our enrollment has...
