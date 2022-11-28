ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

WQAD

Davenport man sentenced in 3 Davenport bank robberies from early 2022

A Davenport man will be spending over three years in prison for a series of bank robberies in early 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Rayontrez Brown received a 41-month prison sentence, a restitution fine of $26,399 and three years of supervised release in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Judge deems man 'unfit' in East Moline police sergeant assault case

The man accused of assaulting an East Moline police sergeant last month has been deemed unfit for trial by a Rock Island County judge. Adrian W. Rogers, 52, had a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 outside of the courtroom to determine his mental health status before he goes on trial for the assault of Sgt. William Lind. That assault left Lind in critical condition on Oct. 24.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Arrests made in September shooting that injured 2 in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to a September shooting that left two people injured. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline were arrested during the service of a search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue in East Moline Wednesday.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
PRINCETON, IA
WQAD

Emergency housing assistance fair shares resources as demand skyrockets

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Local and state agencies reached out to residents in Rock Island Wednesday night in an emergency housing assistance fair that aimed to bring awareness to the available housing assistance programs. Director of Quad Cities Housing Council, Leslie Kilgannon said the reason for the increase in...
WQAD

Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole

MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day. On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Genesis Health System to open new E.R. Department in Bettendorf next week

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Genesis Health System is set to open its new Emergency Department on Dec. 8 in Bettendorf. It will be the city's first Emergency Department that isn't connected directly to a hospital. Instead, it's attached to the Genesis Healthplex; a multipurpose building that also serves as offices for various medical professionals.
BETTENDORF, IA

