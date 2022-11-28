ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson deletes insensitive tweet after fan urged Ravens to not sign him to new contract after loss

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
KOKI FOX 23
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football: Week 13 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Thursday Night Football breakdown

If you had asked me about this game at the start of the season, I'd have said Buffalo easily wins with a near-lock on the division. You'd get the same answer about a month ago when there was a legitimate debate about who should be New England's starting quarterback. But here we are. Buffalo's eyes are on the Super Bowl, while the Patriots have a shot at sneaking into the playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
KOKI FOX 23

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
KOKI FOX 23

USC's Caleb Williams 'not even 50 percent' in Pac-12 title game after hamstring injury, says Lincoln Riley

No player was more important for USC, or potentially any college football team, than Caleb Williams this season, and the Trojans saw the bad side of that on Friday. USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game and likely any hopes of the College Football Playoff in a 47-24 steamrolling by Utah, but only after a first-quarter injury that visibly hobbled Williams for the rest of the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOKI FOX 23

NFL Power Rankings, Fantasy Football Edition: Healthy Cowboys on the rise

Power Rankings are silly. Power Rankings are fun. I like silly and fun things. And you probably do, too. Today's assignment is to update how fantasy-useful the 32 NFL clubs are. It's my list and sure, it's subjective. I welcome your reasonable disagreement at any time: @scott_pianowski on Twitter. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy