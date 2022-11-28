Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?
The Miami Dolphins' high-octane offense has taken the league by storm in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, with the attack really hitting its stride over the past month. But this weekend brings the Fins' toughest test to date: a road trip to face McDaniel's longtime mentor, Kyle Shanahan,...
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'
Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
NFL
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears
David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
NFL
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers
Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch
We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...
NFL
Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Kirksey amplify Black Women's Health Imperative | 'My Cause My Cleats'
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey are part of a larger group amplifying Black Women's Health Imperative, an organization dedicated to addressing equity in health care.
NFL
NFL Enters Next Frontier of Predicting Injury with NFL Contact Detection Challenge
NEW YORK, NY (December 1, 2022) – The NFL today announced the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a new innovation challenge to predict player injuries through machine learning and computer vision. Held in collaboration with NFL partner Amazon Web Service (AWS), the challenge invites experts to design new ways to...
NFL
Justin Hollins | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Packers linebacker Justin Hollins is shedding light on the global water crisis with the Thirst Project.
NFL
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft
One of the top talents in college football is moving on to the next level. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, announced via social media on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
John Bates | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
NFL
Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'
Matt Rhule is settling into his new job as Nebraska head coach, but he took time to look back at his troubled stint with the Carolina Panthers. His deduction? Rhule wouldn't have taken the job, knowing what he knows now. "I think I probably would just have taken another job,"...
NFL
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room
At 3-8, the 2022 Denver Broncos have been nothing short of a massive disappointment. Denver's offseason acquisition of Russell Wilson has fallen flat, and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett has attracted plenty of criticism. Denver's performance has warranted the backlash, but it appears as if most internal discord isn't centered on Hackett -- it's on Wilson.
NFL
Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'
The Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night's home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady's squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with New York Giants brass Thursday. "We had dinner with him last night," coach Brian Daboll said Friday. "We had a good visit. Really,...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2
OT Chuma Edoga (knee) questionable. QB Lamar Jackson (quad) was seen practicing on Friday. Jackson was a full participant for the first time this week on Thursday. Jackson was given no game status on the injury report. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the...
NFL
NFL continues metaverse exploration with persistent Fortnite experience: NFL Zone
The National Football League announced today the launch of NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative. Presented by Visa, the NFL's Official Payment Services Technology Partner, NFL Zone is designed to engage existing fans while increasing fan discoverability through an NFL-inspired social hub for Fortnite players and NFL football fans alike. Through NFL Zone, the NFL will deepen its commitment to creating interactive fan experiences in the metaverse.
