NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO