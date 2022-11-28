ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
NFL

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers

Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Kirksey amplify Black Women's Health Imperative | 'My Cause My Cleats'

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey are part of a larger group amplifying Black Women's Health Imperative, an organization dedicated to addressing equity in health care.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

NFL Enters Next Frontier of Predicting Injury with NFL Contact Detection Challenge

NEW YORK, NY (December 1, 2022) – The NFL today announced the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a new innovation challenge to predict player injuries through machine learning and computer vision. Held in collaboration with NFL partner Amazon Web Service (AWS), the challenge invites experts to design new ways to...
NFL

Justin Hollins | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Packers linebacker Justin Hollins is shedding light on the global water crisis with the Thirst Project.
NFL

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

One of the top talents in college football is moving on to the next level. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, announced via social media on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL

John Bates | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
NFL

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

At 3-8, the 2022 Denver Broncos have been nothing short of a massive disappointment. Denver's offseason acquisition of Russell Wilson has fallen flat, and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett has attracted plenty of criticism. Denver's performance has warranted the backlash, but it appears as if most internal discord isn't centered on Hackett -- it's on Wilson.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

The Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night's home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady's squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

OT Chuma Edoga (knee) questionable. QB Lamar Jackson (quad) was seen practicing on Friday. Jackson was a full participant for the first time this week on Thursday. Jackson was given no game status on the injury report. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the...
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

NFL continues metaverse exploration with persistent Fortnite experience: NFL Zone

The National Football League announced today the launch of NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative. Presented by Visa, the NFL's Official Payment Services Technology Partner, NFL Zone is designed to engage existing fans while increasing fan discoverability through an NFL-inspired social hub for Fortnite players and NFL football fans alike. Through NFL Zone, the NFL will deepen its commitment to creating interactive fan experiences in the metaverse.

