Syracuse women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule
Lacrosse season is coming, Syracuse fans! I mean, sure, we haven’t even officially entered winter yet, but who cares?. Yesterday, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team released their 2023 schedule, which means we now officially have a full slate of games to look forward to for the spring. And here it is:
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: South Bend, IN. Students: 8,854 students who have already donated their Pyning for Drew...
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange are looking to avoid a four-game losing streak when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tomorrow at Noon. Notre Dame is coming off a rout of Michigan State and they beat the Orange 79-69 in the only meeting last season. With all of that in...
UVA QB Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal: TNIAAM roundtable reacts
While the Syracuse Orange prepare for bowl season, other teams are dealing with program upheaval in large part due to the transfer portal. We’ve seen a lot of portal activity across college football, especially last season with the introduction of NIL. The Orange didn’t dip into the portal too much last offseason, but that might change with a very intriguing name that is reportedly available: Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Syracuse men’s soccer hosts the Elite 8 for the first time against Vermont
There’s two really big soccer matches this upcoming Syracuse Soccer Saturday. At 10am, the United States Men’s National Team looks to extend their World Cup Campaign against the Netherlands. At 2pm, the Syracuse Orange make history, hosting a national quarterfinal matchup for the first time, as they take on the Vermont Catamounts at Syracuse Soccer Stadium.
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange lose 87-78 to Purdue despite late-game comeback
Undefeated at home, winless on the road. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (5-1) took on the Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) as the team looked to secure its first win against the Big Ten Conference. Earlier this year, the Orange fell in double-digits to the Penn State Lady Lions on the road after leading the game by as much as 21 points.
Syracuse men’s basketball: are there solutions for fixing the Orange offense?
The Syracuse Orange were expected to take a step back on the offensive end in 2022. Losing Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim along with Cole Swider took away a lot of last year’s scoring. So far this season, Syracuse is struggling to create easy opportunities for themselves. It’s not just...
