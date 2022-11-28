While the Syracuse Orange prepare for bowl season, other teams are dealing with program upheaval in large part due to the transfer portal. We’ve seen a lot of portal activity across college football, especially last season with the introduction of NIL. The Orange didn’t dip into the portal too much last offseason, but that might change with a very intriguing name that is reportedly available: Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO