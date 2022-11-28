Kevin Hart’s Sports Talk Show Tees Up Guests Dwight Howard, John Wall, Kelsey Plum for Season 7 (Exclusive Video)

Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Hosts Torch ‘Incredibly Offensive’ Casey Anthony Documentary: ’11 Years and That’s the Crappy Story You Came Up With?’
A new docuseries surrounding the case of Casey Anthony premiered on Peacock this week, and audiences aren’t too pleased that it was even greenlit. And it seems those audiences include the hosts of “The View.”. During Thursday’s show, the women touched on the new three-part docuseries, which premiered...
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Mel B Says James Corden Is One of the ‘Biggest D–heads in Showbiz’
On the latest episode of the British entertainment interview show “The Big Narstie Show,” singer and TV personality Mel B opened up about her apparent disdain for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” host James Corden, saying he’s not “very nice.”. During her...
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Gets Full Season Order at NBC
The semi-autobiographical sitcom is getting an additional nine episodes in Season 1
Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown Join Cord Jefferson’s Debut Feature as MGM’s Orion Pictures Takes Worldwide Rights
The Emmy-winning "Watchmen" scribe's untitled film is led by Jeffrey Wright
Post Malone Gives TMZ the (Probably Not True) Scoop on Who’ll Join Rihanna at the Super Bowl (Exclusive Video)
It's Christmas season and Post Malone's gift to you is a pretty good laugh from TMZ's 'Merry Elfin' Christmas'
