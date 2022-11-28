Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Crypto exchange Kraken to start layoffs as crypto winter persists
Kraken plans to lay off nearly 30 percent of its overall headcount because of crypto winter. The company is providing a number of support for those losing their jobs. The second largest crypto exchange in the United States – Kraken – announced it would start laying off its employees. The crypto platform is planning on reducing its overall headcount by 30%. This means that approximately 1,100 employees would lose their jobs.
ambcrypto.com
U.S. Senator questions crypto exchanges on their user protection policies
Six exchanges have been asked to provide information pertaining to consumer relief in the event of the company’s insolvency. Senator Wyden has also sought answers on the safeguards put in place in order to avoid internal conflict of interest. Ron Wyden, the United States Senator from Oregon, has written...
ambcrypto.com
Binance’s latest acquisition will enable it to set foot in this country after four years
Binance is all set to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market after a break of four years. The exchange acquired Osaka-based Sakura Exchange BitCoin, a crypto exchange with full regulatory compliance. The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is set to re-enter the Japanese crypto market four years after it exited the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin depot to go ahead with SPAC merger after reporting strong revenue
Leading crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot has reiterated its plans to merge with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp, the $321 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for facilitating mergers. SPAC deal set for Q1 2023. According to GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
ambcrypto.com
Cryptocurrency firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment, thanks to FTX
Cryptocurrency trading firm Auros Global has missed a loan repayment of 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $3 million. The update was shared by the institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance. According to M11 Credit, Auros is experiencing a short-term liquidity issue as a result...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: XLM to $50; is that even a possibility?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. It has been nearly three weeks since the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed and the global cryptocurrency market has still not been able to recover. Similar to all cryptocurrencies, Stellar’s native token, Lumens (XLM), has also been struggling.
ambcrypto.com
Will Opera Crypto Browser succeed at renewing an interest in NFTs in 2023
Opera Crypto Browser to add a drag-and-drop NFT creation tool. Despite 2021’s significant growth on the NFT front, 2022 witnessed some roadblocks. Opera Crypto Browser announced that it will add a drag-and-drop NFT creation tool in early 2023. The launchpad will be developed by cloud-based ecosystems company Alteon and integrated into Opera’s crypto browser. Furthermore, it would provide users with an easy, no-code way to create digital artwork.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
ambcrypto.com
Compound Finance and a tale of wETH supply cap increment
Compound Finance published a proposal seeking community votes on whether to increase the wETH supply in its Comet market. COMP’s price declined severely in the last month. DeFi lending platform Compound Finance [COMP] has sought votes from its community members on a proposal to increase the supply cap for wrapped Ether (wETH) in its Comet USDC market (cUSDCv3) on the Ethereum mainnet.
ambcrypto.com
Phantom pivots to Ethereum and Polygon to become a multi-chain wallet
Phantom wallet recently announced that it was enabling functionality for assets on Ethereum and Polygon. The wallet’s multi-chain strategy would focus on NFTs. Phantom, a Solana-focused cryptocurrency wallet, announced it would move to other chains on 29 November. This action followed the recent difficulties Solana had had following the demise of FTX. Could the FTX collapse have been a driving force behind this decision, or were there other influences?
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: The v0.9.33 upgrade and its impact on your holdings
Polkadot implemented its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November. DOT has since commenced a new bull cycle, and buying pressure has also rallied. The price of DOT climbed by 7% since Polkadot deployed its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The v0.9.33 upgrade was part of the series...
ambcrypto.com
The Graph: Assessing the state of GRT amid the ongoing bear market
Graph Protocol witnessed growth in terms of revenue and fees collected. The Graph protocol, over the last few months, has collected a large amount in terms of fees, as per data from Dune. Along with that, The Graph’s demand side revenue grew by 23%, according to crypto analytics firm Messari. These developments could have an impact on GRT in the long run.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] eyes a 20% rally before 6 December, here’s why
LINK was bullish, with a possible 20% rally toward a bearish order block at $8.965. Short and long-term LINK holders saw gains. Chainlink (LINK) has rallied 30% since 21 November. At press time, it was trading at $7.527 and on the verge of a potential 20% rally toward a bearish order block target.
ambcrypto.com
Ankr Protocol suspends trading following $5 million DeFi exploit
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr Protocol has become the latest platform to fall victim to decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit. The exploit on the BNB chain-based DeFi protocol earlier on 2 December led to the loss of tokens worth several million dollars. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield was the first one to shed...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should BTC holders short the market?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The king coin, Bitcoin, started to rise in October 2022, breaking through the psychological resistance level of $20,000 and even hitting $21,400 at the start of the month of November.
ambcrypto.com
A-Z of how OpenSea Ethereum and OpenSea Polygon fared in November
OpenSea Ethereum and OpenSea Polygon saw declines in sales volume, total NFTs traded, and the number of traders. The general market saw a 9% growth in sales volume. With $246 million recorded in NFTs sales volume so far this month, data from Dune Analytics showed that Ethereum-based NFTs recorded their lowest sales on OpenSea since the year started.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s [ETH] price might touch $450 before any significant rally, but…
An analyst predicted that ETH’s price would touch $450 before seeing any significant rally. On-chain data suggests that the analyst’s position might be misconceived. The dormancy on the ETH network, however, has to see a reversal for the price to rally in the long term. According to CrypotQuant...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink Staking v0.1 to launch on Ethereum mainnet, details inside
Chainlink announces a new update regarding its staking. Even though its social engagements and mentions grew, Chainlink’s weighted sentiment declined. Through a tweet on 1 December, Chainlink announced that the network would be launching v2 of their staking protocol earlier than usual. This decision came after a consultation with their community.
ambcrypto.com
Inside LBank’s exquisite afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami
LBank, a global crypto exchange, hosted an ‘LBank & Crypto Friends’ afterparty alongside the Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. LBank was proud to host more than 200 guests from all layers of the industry. This was LBank’s second event in Miami after exhibiting at the Bitcoin 2022 conference earlier this year.
ambcrypto.com
Can Cardano’s development activity play a key role in ADA’s survival
Cardano outperformed other crypto currencies in development activity. On 2 December, 2022, Santiment revealed that Cardano [ADA] topped the list of development activity over the last 30 days. ETH, thus, out-performed currencies like Polkadot [DOT] and Ethereum [ETH]. This spike in development suggested that there may be more updates and upgrades making their way to the Cardano ecosystem.
