Vermillion Plain Talk
VAST Places Third At Northwestern Energy Veterans Invite
The Vermillion Area Swim Team placed third overall at the Northwestern Energy Veterans Invite on Nov. 12 and 13 held at the Summit Center in Yankton. Sioux Falls won the meet, while Yankton placed second. In the girl’s division, VAST finished in second out of eight teams while the boys...
Vermillion Plain Talk
USD Sweeps Denver Before Advancing To Summit VB Final
OMAHA, Neb. — For the fourth time in five seasons, the University of South Dakota volleyball program won a shot at the Summit League Title. USD earned a spot in the championship match with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of Denver in the semifinals of the Summit League Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Baxter Arena in Omaha. The Coyotes (28-3) went on to face second-seeded Omaha in the final, winning in three sets.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Mayor Was Wrong To Mess With Proclamation Practice
I’ve covered nearly every meeting of the Vermillion City Council for over 25 years now. During that time, the City has been served by council members too numerous for me to recall. Our current mayor, Jon Cole, took office last July as the community’s sixth mayor in the time...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Back To Omaha
VERMILLION — The Coyotes are headed back to Omaha, and a new foe awaits them. The South Dakota volleyball team, which earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, were chosen for the Creighton pod of the opening round. USD (29-3) will face Houston (28-3) at 3:30 p.m. Central time on Friday.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Woman Identified As Union County Crash Victim
NORTH SIOUX CITY — A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred one mile north of North Sioux City. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Coyote Women Fall To Fordham In Vegas
LAS VEGAS—Fordham guard Anna DeWolfe scored 22 of her 26 points in the second half to rally the Rams to a 78-65 win against South Dakota on the final day of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic at Orleans Arena. Asiah Dingle scored a game-high 27 points for Fordham, which...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Police Report
12:44 p.m. - Officer came into contact with an individual who had an arrest warrant. Officer arrested the individual.
Vermillion Plain Talk
School District Allowed Us To Enjoy Barstow Park
People have a tendency to resist change. We get used to the ways things are and, when change happens, we miss the way things used to be. One might say it’s just human nature. That’s the way it is with Vermillion’s Barstow Park.
