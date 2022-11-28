OMAHA, Neb. — For the fourth time in five seasons, the University of South Dakota volleyball program won a shot at the Summit League Title. USD earned a spot in the championship match with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of Denver in the semifinals of the Summit League Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Baxter Arena in Omaha. The Coyotes (28-3) went on to face second-seeded Omaha in the final, winning in three sets.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO