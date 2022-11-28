Read full article on original website
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing FieldsLarry LeaseBrazoria County, TX
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
Tree giveaway | Help build a healthy Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HIV/AIDS affecting not only adults during World Aids Day
Every year on December 1, we observe World AIDS Day. It’s a time to honor the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses and reflect on the worldwide response to HIV/AIDS. This day also serves as a way to raise awareness and disseminate education. “Stigma actually prevents people from...
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
I-45 major weekend road closure
HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!. There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.
Ronald McDonald House Houston to host 13th annual Trafigura Run
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ronald McDonald House Houston hosts the 13th annual Trafigura Run, a fun and festive race for people of all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sam Houston Park. All 100% of proceeds directly benefit Ronald McDonald House Houston, a loving home away from home for families with seriously ill children being treated in the Texas Medical Center. Every dollar raised up to $185,000 will be generously matched by the Trafigura Foundation.
Motorcyclist shot while riding in northwest Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway. He was...
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Elderly man found in fatal house fire in southeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A house fire leaves an elderly man dead in southeast Houston on Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m., Houston firefighters were called out to a home on the 5300 block of Wenda Street that had a heavy fire. While tackling the blaze, they did a primary search...
No charges expected in fatal crash at southwest Houston post office
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 84-year-old driver is not facing charges after she slammed into a post office, killing a woman in southwest Houston. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 84-year-old woman behind the wheel is not expected to face any charges, and it appears to be an awful accident.
Weekend outlook: fog, spotty rain, cold front | Tracking many days of changing weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weather continues to flip-flop as cold fronts and warm fronts come and go. The latest change: a warm front, which is moving through Friday morning. This will make for a warmer, cloudy and drizzly-at-times day. Friday’s light rain likely tapers off by late afternoon. Highs...
Happening This Weekend: Things to do around Houston
Looking for something to do this weekend in Houston? Here’s a list of a few attractions that are sure to peek your interest around town!. Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Ticket information online at HoustonTexans.com. NRG Park encourages fans to purchase verified...
Kemah restaurant has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
#ICYMI: Woman killed in crash at post office, man charged with DWI that injured 2 Cleveland HS students
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. An elderly driver plowed into a post office on the southwest side, killing a woman who was walking inside. It happened on Rogerdale near the Beltway Wednesday evening. Police say the driver...
Houston weather to flip-flop again | When to expect a warmer pattern with some rain
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a chilly start to meteorological winter in Houston, but a substantial warmup begins soon as south winds return Friday. Temperatures peak barely over 60 degrees today with sunshine for most of the day, but clouds and moisture increase this evening and overnight as a warm front drifts northward through Southeast Texas. That means temperatures tonight will begin cool in the 50s, but likely warm to the 60s before sunrise Friday, and there may be some fog near the coast and bay.
Deadly hit-and-run kills man in south Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in south Houston. Police say an unidentified 43-year-old man left his parents’ home at the 6600 block of St. Augustine Street, near the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard on Wednesday evening and walked across Yellowstone on the east side of the street around 6:20 p.m.
Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three...
Lauren Daigle will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut in 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Lauren Daigle will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut Thursday, March 2, 2023. Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. The two-time GRAMMY winner has produced three number one songs, “First,” “O’Lord” and the GRAMMY nominated “Trust in You.” But it was her sophomore release Look Up Child, her second consecutive platinum album, that broke geographic and musical boundaries.
