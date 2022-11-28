HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO