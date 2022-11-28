Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
adidas Adds a New UltraBOOST 22 to Its "Made with Nature" Line
A new UltraBOOST 22 has been presented by for its “Made with Nature” line, and it belongs at one with the great outdoors. The sneaker continues to call time on conventional materials and design and looks toward a brighter future through the use of natural and renewable resources. With this in mind, the UltraBOOST 22 features a knitted upper with 40% of it being crafted with lyocell — a material created with cellulosic fibers made from sustainably-grown wood.
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Get Your Hands on The Limited-Edition Chanel Surfboard and Basketball Holder
In search of some jaw-dropping Christmas gifts? Justin Reed has got your needs covered, as the contemporary consignment shop has recently listed two staggering Chanel items for sale. The rare Chanel Leather “CC” Basketball and Carrying Handle from the brand’s 2019 Métiers d’Arts collection starts things off. Priced at $5,000...
Concepts Presents the Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK "Orange Lobster"
Boston-based retailer Concepts is set to continue its slew of Nike SB collaborations with an all-new “Orange Lobster” colorway releasing on Friday. Since 2008, Concepts has dressed the silhouette in five Lobster-themed styles and now adds another one to its list. Concepts is coming together with Medicom Toy...
Heineken Taps Shoe Surgeon and Yeti Out for "GLOCAL" Collaborations
Following its past collaborations with the likes of BAPE and Kappa, Heineken now presents a new series of collaborations with music collective and apparel imprint Yeti Out, self-taught cobbler The Shoe Surgeon, and Culture Cartel. For limited-edition apparel and accessories, Heineken Silver partners with Yeti Out for a range of T-shirts, shorts, reversible bucket hats, tote bags, and socks under the tagline “GLOBALLY KNOWN/LOCALLY GROWN.” The pieces from the Yeti Out crew feature a number of motifs including atom and globe illustrations incorporating the Heineken Silver logos.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon
In recent years, luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and American sportswear brand Reebok have come together and combined their iconic themes and silhouettes to create unique footwear that is instantly recognizable as a collaborative project. Last month, the two looked to the Reebok TZ Pump, presenting it in several aged colorways. Now, they have once again reworked the Classic Leather in a finish that pays tribute to the Classic Nylon and Margiela’s iconic Tabi design.
Behind the HYPE: How G-SHOCK Infiltrated America’s Mainstream and Influential Subcultures
G-SHOCK is a hot topic on various online forums dedicated to watch collecting. For many, the brand conjures nostalgic memories, as recent converts dabbled with purchasing their first affordable, quality watch intended for everyday wear. The watch of the working class, G-SHOCK timepieces are built with strength and longevity in mind. However rugged, unbreakable and tough, the Japanese label refrains from treating aesthetics as an afterthought. G-SHOCK’s pioneering leaps into glass technology, metalwork and incremental improvements with its proprietary shock-resistant build have solidified the brand’s prestige as a go-to durable, no-hassle watch that stands the test of time. In the latest episode of Behind the HYPE, Hypebeast celebrates the people’s watchmaker and unpacks influential subcultures the label has graced in fashion and cinema and the many celebrity wrists that have donned the iconic, chunky silhouette on the silver screen and beyond.
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Pack Adds a "Ceramic" Colorway to Its Arsenal
And its lifestyle catalog feature a lengthy list of iconic collaborations and collections, the latter of which includes the Dunk “Ugly Duckling” Pack that was introduced in 2001. Fast forward over 20 years later, this assemblage is being referenced once more this time on its Air Max 1 silhouette, and its “Ceramic” iteration has just been unveiled.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of cozy styles and accessories, HBX Archives is back with another round of sneakers, apparel, and outerwear for week 98. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
The Nike Dunk High Arrives in “Multi-Gradient” Hues
As 2023 approaches, is gearing up to introduce an assortment of Dunk High and Low colorways set to dominate shelves this forthcoming year. For the ladies, the Swoosh is dipping the high-top edition in vibrant “Multi-Gradient” hues ideal for springtime. The Nike Dunk High is designed with a...
The Nike LeBron 20 "Art Basel" Has Been Revealed
With Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 underway, brands have revealed many themed projects. For. , its celebration of the annual art fair includes two LeBron 20 colorways. The first, a “South Beast” look that combines a Miami pink with faux animal hair Swooshes. Adding to this, an “Art Basel” colorway has now been unveiled as a limited edition release of only 200 units. Launching via Miami-based retailer UNKNWN, it serves as the second rare project to be up for grabs as a giveaway of its friends and family exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “305” is also taking place.
Los Angeles Meets Jakarta With The Hundreds and AGLXY's Collaboration
Following its Roland Lifestyle collaboration, Ageless Galaxy has now teamed up with The Hundreds for an exclusive collection. Available at Urban Sneaker Society 2022, the special range bridges the community behind both brands from Los Angeles and Jakarta. The Hundreds x AGLXY collection features a coach jacket, heavyweight T-shirts, lighter,...
WACKO MARIA Presents Leopard-Print Beats Flex Earbuds
Following a “Defy the Noise” campaign earlier this year featuring leading soccer players currently participating in the Qatar World Cup, Beats by Dre now presents a collaboration with Japanese imprint WACKO MARIA. Reflecting the brand’s signature vibrant patterns found across its signature Hawaiian shirts and outwear, the special-edition WACKO MARIA x Beats Flex headphones are found in leopard print with a dual-toned cable.
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
In Conversation With Palace’s Lev Tanju
Need for Speed is a right of passage, an open world of automotive hedonism and customizable freedom that allows players – like many of us at Hypebeast – to experience that much-needed sense of escapism. Aside from being deeply immersive, Need for Speed also prides itself on nostalgia-driven...
SZA Nods to Early 2000s Y2K Style With Her Next Crocs Collaboration
SZA is on the brink of delivering her next studio album S.O.S., but before she blesses our ears with new tunes she’s taking a moment to cater to our feet by piecing together a new collection with Crocs. The R&B artist first linked up with the clog-focused company back in May to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, and now she’s shining a light on Y2K style to deliver her takes on the Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog.
Nike Gives the Air Max Scorpion a Spring-Ready Green
For , 2022 was another year of introducing bold modern looks and revisiting its famed classics. Silhouettes such as the now 40-year-old Air Force 1 saw plenty of action while the brand ushered in fresh iterations of its iconic models alongside completely new sneakers. Entering the mix, the Air Max Scorpion popped up via a first look just under a year ago and has since launched as the Air Max line’s newest entry.
Nike Brings Paisley Swooshes to the Dunk Low
