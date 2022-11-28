Read full article on original website
Personal Pan Pies With a Midwestern Twist Rise Out of the Roost
A new Thursday night feature at the Roost’s Slice Joint (1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE) calls for personal pan pies with a Midwestern backstory. The thin crust and Grandma-style pizza stall’s once-a-week pivot comes from chef Rachael Marie, who spent a decade embedded in New York’s pizza scene, including four years at famed Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn.
Where to Find Fresh-Brewed Chai in the Twin Cities
Chai has a rich history, spanning countries and cultures across the globe. Masala chai is most commonly associated with India, where it first originated — but chai wallahs, who deftly ladle fragrant chai into small clay cups for passersby, are a fixture of bustling city streets in many South Asian countries, from Bangladesh to Pakistan. Karak chai is popular in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and other gulf countries, and spiced tea is enjoyed across East Africa, from Kenya’s tangawizi (ginger) chai to Somali shaah. In the United States, chai often takes the form of a chai latte — typically a pre-packaged, spiced concentrate blended with steamed milk — but there are certain cafes and makers whipping up time-tested traditional chai, brewing creamy cups with aromas of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. To find fresh-brewed chai in the Twin Cities, look no further than these four spots.
Andytown Just Brought Hot Coffee and It’s-It Affogato to a New Shop Right on the Beach
Andytown Coffee, one of the Outer Sunset’s favorite coffee mini-chains, opened its new Richmond District location at 800 Great Highway on November 21. The shop has tons of natural light and plants courtesy of fellow building tenants Ocean Plant. Andytown owner Lauren Crabbe says the opening was insane with neighbors flocking over in droves. “I don’t know anywhere else in the city where you can get coffee and look at the ocean like that,” Crabbe says.
Inside Chinatown’s Beautiful New Sichuan-Style Hot Pot Restaurant
Chinese restaurant chains have taken an interest in Chicago in recent years, and Tony Hu has been in the middle of many of those talks. The latest example is the arrival of Shoo Loong Kan (known as Xiaolongkan elsewhere) a hot pot restaurant from China’s Sichuan province. The chain’s...
It’s a Holiday Miracle: Fish and Rice Reopens Following a Short-Lived Closure
In the past few years, scores of Portland restaurants have closed due to various effects from the pandemic, the rising cost of goods, and plenty of other factors. It’s a rare and happy occasion when a beloved shuttered restaurant makes a comeback years down the line, but even less often that a restaurant announces its closure only to change course. Thanks to the resounding entreaties of dozens of customers, Fish and Rice has done just that.
Just in Time for Noel Night, Baobab Fare Launches a New Food Truck
Continuing on their path to grow their impact in metro Detroit’s food scene, the founders of the Eater Award-winning Baobab Fare are launching a new food truck venture. Waka, which means shine, will be serving traditional east African street food, the restaurant’s popular bottled Ji passionfruit juice, and merch starting this Saturday, December 3, at Noel Night in the city’s Cultural Center.
Celebrate Hannukah With Dishes and Drinks From These Austin Restaurants
Drinks & Pop-Ups 2211 Webberville Road, East Austin. The patio-friendly bar brought back its multi-week Hanukkah cocktail pop-up again this holiday season. The Get Lit bar features themed cocktails. Co-owner Josh Brownfield, who is Jewish himself, consulted his rabbi brother-in-law for the pop-up. New to this year’s celebrations will be a JewBoy Burgers pop-up on the first night of Hanukkah (Sunday, December 18) and Hanukkah cookies and rugelach by pastry chef Amanda RockmanPartial proceeds will go towards Shalom Austin.
King Arthur Wants You to Love Holiday Baking
Holiday baking can feel like an ordeal (albeit one with great payoff), which is why for the past 20 years, bakers of all levels have turned to King Arthur Flour’s Baking School. With two locations in Vermont and Washington, as well as a slew of online classes, the long-standing flour and baking supply company has taught newbies and experienced bakers alike how to make everything from basic sandwich bread to croissants and eclairs. And around the holidays, things get busy. A quick look at the school’s virtual calendar shows classes for holiday favorites like ginger spice cookies, Parker House rolls, and various pies.
Eugene-Based Ice Cream Brand Cosmic Bliss Is Opening Its First Scoop Shop in Portland
The Eugene-based ice cream brand Cosmic Bliss — formerly known as Coconut Bliss — is opening its first scoop shop in Portland’s Pearl District next week. The brand, which sells both dairy-free and dairy ice creams, will offer scoops, shakes in flavors like s’mores and cold brew, and ice cream sandwiches dipped in chocolate.
This New Convenience Store Has Katsu and Spam Sandwiches — With Lots of Japanese Snacks
Nightlife isn’t for everyone. That’s what Yukiko Muneyasu and Miles Tickler found out from running their Japanese American pop-up, Mama Yoshi, since 2017, at bars around Queens and Brooklyn. Now the couple is opening Mama Yoshi Mini Mart, a counter-service katsu spot and convenience store. The first time in a long time that their food will see sunlight, it opens on Friday, December 2 at 17-11 Grove Street, at Cypress Avenue, in Ridgewood.
How This Indigenous Restaurant Space Reimagines a World Centered on Sustainability and Culture
When Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, the owners of Cafe Ohlone, began imagining what their new restaurant ‘oṭṭoy would look like, they knew they wanted the space, located at the Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, to reflect Ohlone culture. The restaurant stands on unceded Ohlone territory, home to Indigenous tribes who lived in what’s now called the Bay Area, and Cafe Ohlone works to fuse cultural education with food. The restaurant ‘oṭṭoy is the newest iteration of that mission, a collaboration between the museum and Cafe Ohlone’s founders. The vision of the new space was to showcase the landscape and the natural elements of the East Bay while featuring an older style of craftsmanship. “We call Cafe Ohlone ‘a love song to Ohlone culture’ because every element that’s there is specific to our living identity,” Medina says. “But we also call it ‘A world reimagined’: A world that’s under our leadership, with our values, with our aesthetics, that’s rooted in something much older, but also at the same time contemporary, which is something that reflects our own identities.”
Chef Alex McCoy’s Latest Stall at Union Market Riffs on European Sandwiches
For his latest grab-and-go venture at Union Market’s food hall, Lucky Buns chef Alex McCoy goes all in on European-styled handhelds filled with freshly sliced and cured meats. Bar Boheme opens in early January with over a dozen paper-wrapped sandwiches that run the Old World gamut, embracing nostalgic favorites...
