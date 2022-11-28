When Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, the owners of Cafe Ohlone, began imagining what their new restaurant ‘oṭṭoy would look like, they knew they wanted the space, located at the Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, to reflect Ohlone culture. The restaurant stands on unceded Ohlone territory, home to Indigenous tribes who lived in what’s now called the Bay Area, and Cafe Ohlone works to fuse cultural education with food. The restaurant ‘oṭṭoy is the newest iteration of that mission, a collaboration between the museum and Cafe Ohlone’s founders. The vision of the new space was to showcase the landscape and the natural elements of the East Bay while featuring an older style of craftsmanship. “We call Cafe Ohlone ‘a love song to Ohlone culture’ because every element that’s there is specific to our living identity,” Medina says. “But we also call it ‘A world reimagined’: A world that’s under our leadership, with our values, with our aesthetics, that’s rooted in something much older, but also at the same time contemporary, which is something that reflects our own identities.”

2 DAYS AGO