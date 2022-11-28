Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Make First Public Appearance

Photo: Getty Images

Rumors no more? Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski made their first public appearance together since sparking speculation about a possible new romance .

The possible couple took in a basketball game over the weekend, sitting courtside at the New York Knicks' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (November 27), per People . The 29-year-old comedian wore a blue sweatshirt and black sunglasses while the 31-year-old model kept it cozy in a brown puffer coat, jeans and snakeskin boots.

They weren't the only stars in the building either, sitting directly beside Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor , and Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah .

Even the Knicks were excited to see Davidson and Ratajkowski at the game, sharing some snaps on Instagram of the pair smiling and laughing in their seats as they chatted with each other.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Gone Girl actress first sparked romance rumors earlier this month after they were seen together on a night out in New York. Each have gone through public breakups over the past year, with Davidson and ex Kim Kardashian calling it quits after 9 months of dating and Ratajkowski splitting from husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McCloud , in September.

A source close to Davidson confirmed to People that the pair were "seeing each other," while another said that the model is "taking it slowly" while spending time with the comedian.

"She finds him charming and funny. He is a passionate guy and plans great dates," the source said, adding that Ratajkowski is "intrigued and flattered."