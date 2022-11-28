ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

USC loss means College Football Playoff field is set

There should be no debate about the four participants in the College Football Playoff now after USC flamed out in a loss to Utah. I know that college football fans care about conference championships and they should. The games are going to matter for those teams trying to win the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12, and many others on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Improved play should fuel urgency to make a trade

With how the team has played recently, I don’t believe it’s outlandish to say that the Los Angeles Lakers may be a player or two away. After the first few first weeks of the season, I truly believed that this was another lost season for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, over the last nine games, the team has looked completely different. And the narrative is beginning to shift.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy