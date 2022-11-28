With how the team has played recently, I don’t believe it’s outlandish to say that the Los Angeles Lakers may be a player or two away. After the first few first weeks of the season, I truly believed that this was another lost season for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, over the last nine games, the team has looked completely different. And the narrative is beginning to shift.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO