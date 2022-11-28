Read full article on original website
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
FIBER OPTIC INSTALLATION, LINE PAINTING TO CAUSE SOME CHANGES IN TRAFFIC
Some road work is expected today in some parts of Indiana County. PennDOT is alerting motorists in the Lucerne Mines area of some rolling closures along Route 119 just south of the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority as First Energy and PA Electric Company crews will be installing a Fiber Optic line across the highway. The work will extend approximately one half-mile north and south of the project site.
STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING
State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
