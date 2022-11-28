Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Mt. Abe rowers place in regional contest
Nearly 70 youth rowers from Chittenden and Addison County middle and high schools competed in the Icebreaker Northeast Regional Youth Open-Water Rowing Championship in Fort Point Channel in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Addison Independent
Terry Harold Kline, 85, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Terry Harold Kline, 85, was born May 12, 1937, in Wayland, N.Y., to parents William C. Kline and Hazel Carney Kline. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 22, 2022, in Middlebury, Vt. He was predeceased by his older brother Richard Carney of Dansville, N.Y.
Addison Independent
Bruce Molsky plays for Ripton Community Coffeehouse in Lincoln
The Ripton Community Coffee House at Burnham Hall in Lincoln presents the master of the American fiddle, Bruce Molsky on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
Addison Independent
Businesses to fill hole in Middlebury’s downtown
MIDDLEBURY — The long-vacant, 4,300-square-foot storefront at 51 Main St. in downtown Middlebury will come back to life next spring with a mixture of food, retail, entertainment, bar and event spaces. It's going to be known simply as "51 Main" and will be home to two established local enterprises:
Addison Independent
Ways of Seeing: Daughter thrives in Mount Abe spotlight
These experiences have given my daughter more than just a taste for performing. She has found a strong group of friends who spend lots of time singing together in her room after school.
Addison Independent
Gardner celebrated for 60 years in local banking
National Bank of Middlebury recently held a very special anniversary celebration honoring Madeline Gardner, who was celebrating her 60th anniversary with the bank.
Addison Independent
Firefighters save North Ferrisburgh building
FERRISBURGH — Three dozen firefighters from six departments, including 21 from the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department, saved at least the structure of a historic North Ferrisburgh mill from a fire that was called in at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wooden mill is on the banks of Lewis...
Addison Independent
Monkton finds buyer for former library
Monkton has made strides in its work revitalizing the town's historic buildings.
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh news for Dec. 1
The Ferrisburgh Grange's December "King Pede" card party is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Town Hall and Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh students stage a fantastic ‘Mr. Fox’
FERRISBURGH — “These horrible crooks, so different in looks, are nonetheless equally mean!”. Students of the 5th and 6th grade classes of Ferrisburgh Central School chanted in the darkness, convening on the stage in front of over 160 members of the community filling the gym to capacity on the night of Nov. 18.
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log for Dec. 1
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police received a report on Nov. 23 about a vehicle missing from its Route 7 North location. Police determined the vehicle had been repossessed by the bank. In other action last week, Middlebury police:. • Served a temporary restraining order on a person in the Court...
Addison Independent
Vergennes Police Log: Woman cited for unlawful mischief
VERGENNES — Vergennes police on Nov. 23 cited a newly discharged client from the Valley Vista substance use disorder treatment facility for unlawful mischief and trespass after a couple of interactions with her. Police first came into contact with Emma Larkin, 27, of Manchester on Nov. 22 as she...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log for Dec. 1
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police put out a request for information this weekend as they looked into a theft at a local farmstand and the public responded with the necessary suspect identification. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at a little after 10 a.m., troopers were called Old Jerusalem Road...
Addison Independent
Middlebury Community Wind Ensemble returns with two concerts
MIDDLEBURY — After a two-year hiatus, the Middlebury Community Wind Ensemble returns with concerts Dec. 2 and 7. Conductor Jerome Shedd has chosen a program that includes works by American band composers John O’Reilly and Ed Huckeby, and the great band classic “Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Addison Independent
Northern Daughters opens ‘Solace’
What do you turn to? This is the question that Northern Daughters asked eight artists to explore while creating work for NoDa's winter exhibit, Solace.
Addison Independent
What are Medicare choices?
If you want to change your Medicare enrollment for the coming year you need to make that change by next Wednesday, Dec. 7 — did you know that?.
