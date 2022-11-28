Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML boat society has Snoop Tour
The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held a Snoop Tour on Saturday, Nov. 12, in which more than 20 members snooped around the workshops of three members to see their various projects and treasures. The first stop was in Lynchburg at Tony Gowen’s shop in a...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Wharton Garden receives grant
“Located in the town of Bedford, the Wharton Children’s Literacy Garden is a gorgeous sanctuary of green space and cheerful flowers, with picnic tables, benches and plenty for children to do,” The Wharton Memorial Foundation (WMF) stated. Considering its location, between the Bedford Central Library and the Bower...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vinton History Museum Holiday Open House will be Saturday
The Vinton Historical Society invites the public to visit the Vinton History Museum Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 210 E. Jackson Ave. in Vinton. The museum will feature festive holiday decorations throughout the indoor collection of artifacts. Refreshments...
Smith Mountain Eagle
A ‘Decluttering and Downsizing’ presentation set
The annual meeting of the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. Bylaw changes will be discussed and voted on at that time. The public is invited to join in at 11 a.m. for a presentation by two local AARP representatives for the program “Decluttering and Downsizing: You Can’t Take It With You.”
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML Good Neighbors hosts Cornerstone celebration
Celebrating 15 years of serving children in the community, SML Good Neighbors hosted a Cornerstone celebration for program supporters earlier this month. Following a brief time of socialization and light refreshments, Board Chair Chris Brinckerhoff and Executive Director Lisa Lietz recapped the origins, growth and success of the four-week summer camps and Student Enrichment in the Arts (SEA) programs offered by SMLGN in Bedford and Franklin County schools.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Toy drive benefits Bedford County Department of Social Services
The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) Third Annual Toy Drive this year collected toys for Bedford, Botetourt and Montgomery Departments of Social Services (DSS). It was held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Clearbrook Walmart (5350 Clearbrook Village Lane, Roanoke) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lawrence Companies sponsored the event...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
NRVNews
Albert, Jr., Howd Thomas
Howd Thomas Albert, Jr., age 45, of Christiansburg died, Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was a hardworking man with a big heart and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Keira N. Albert (Jon Ratliff), Britani P. Albert; grandchild, Elyrah Ratliff; mother and stepfather, Carol and Eric Davis; father, Howd Albert, Sr.; brother, Jesse Davis; sisters, Candace Davis, Cheyanne Albert; mother of his children, Christina Albert; his best friend, Savage.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged
UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
