The annual meeting of the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. Bylaw changes will be discussed and voted on at that time. The public is invited to join in at 11 a.m. for a presentation by two local AARP representatives for the program “Decluttering and Downsizing: You Can’t Take It With You.”

MONETA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO