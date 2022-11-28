Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Disney’s CEO Iger Could Undertake Major Restructuring
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) gave an indication about some changes that could occur with Robert Iger at the helm in its annual filing. Iger took charge as CEO of Disney from November 20 onwards after succeeding Robert Chapek who had served as Disney’s CEO since 2020. The...
tipranks.com
Musk’s Twitter Faces New Rejection
Elon Musk has accused Apple of threatening to remove Twitter from its App Store. Musk is furious about Apple’s censorship policies and stance on free speech. Billionaire Elon Musk has been wrestling with rejection since the day he acquired the social media platform Twitter. In a series of tweets yesterday, Musk lambasted iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for its stance on free speech and censorship norms.
tipranks.com
2 EV Startups that Took Investors for a Spin
Shares of these two EV startups have lost substantial value and are trading near their 52-week low. While electric vehicles (EVs) are witnessing increased adoption amid growing environmental concerns and favorable policies, many startups in the EV space have lost substantial value and are trading as penny stocks, eroding shareholder value. Supply chain issues and funding shortages to support production took a toll on these companies. Let’s focus on two EV startups that eroded shareholders’ wealth in 2022.
tipranks.com
Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM): Beware of the Silent Enemy, Stock-Based Compensation
Salesforce reported rather mixed Q3 results. Growth remained robust on a constant-currency basis. That said, stock-based compensation came in elevated, which investors should be wary about. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock has been part of the overall sell-off tech stocks have been experiencing over the past year, now trading close to 54%...
tipranks.com
Boston Scientific to Acquire APEN For $10 Per Share
Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), the medical solutions company announced on Monday that it will acquire Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) for a cash price of $10 per share, implying an enterprise value of around $615 million. Shares of APEN surged more than 60% in pre-market trading on Monday following the news....
tipranks.com
Seeking Large Dividends? Check Out These 9 Stocks for 2023
High-yield stocks can come in handy during the current highly-uncertain market environment. Here are 10 high-yield ideas which offer both hefty payouts and several qualities attached to their businesses. With inflation raging, interest rates on the rise, and the overall uncertainty in capital markets remaining elevated, stocks with above-average yields...
tipranks.com
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 30th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include Biogen (BIIB) $308.85 +17.44, State Street (STT) $78.09 +4.16, Enphase Energy (ENPH) $312.25 +8.86, EPAM Systems (EPAM) $353.92 +9.98, and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) $45.93 +1.27. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Looking for Bargains? These 3 Pummeled Stocks are “Strong Buys”
Uber, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Take-Two Interactive are hard-hit tech stocks that Wall Street isn’t falling out of love with. Even as a recession strikes, it’s tough to pass on their risk/rewards at these levels. It’s been a brutal year for tech stocks. History may not repeat itself, but...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech
Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
tipranks.com
Salesforce raises FY23 EPS view to $4.92-$4.94, consensus $4.73
Prior view was $4.71-$4.73. Backs FY23 revenue view of $30.9B-$31.0B, consensus $31.0B.
tipranks.com
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Outlook
Discount retailer Five Below delivered better-than-anticipated third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook despite a challenging retail backdrop. Five Below’s (NASDAQ:FIVE) third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates and the company’s own guidance despite a tough retail landscape. Additionally, the discount retailer, which sells most of its merchandise between $1 and $5, raised its full-year outlook. Shares were up 9% in Thursday’s pre-market trading.
tipranks.com
Northwest Bio Accuses Market Makers of Share Price Manipulation
Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) is suing Citadel Securities, Susquehanna International, and other names on the Street for manipulating its share price via illegal trades, according to the Wall Street Journal. The biotechnology company has accused market-making firms of ‘spoofing’ the order book (a flurry of orders that are canceled immediately) which...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Is Rising
Lordstown Motors stock closed higher as it began the delivery of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Shares of Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) focused on light-duty vehicles for the commercial fleet market, closed 8.3% higher on November 29. Moreover, RIDE stock gained about 3% in after-hours trade as the company began the delivery of its first customer vehicles after receiving regulatory approval to sell its EVs in the U.S.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.16% and 0.73%, respectively. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat on the day. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.96%. Conversely, the real...
tipranks.com
Why Upstart Stock’s Painful Crash May be Over
Upstart is currently navigating a very challenging market environment. However, the company is making some great developments operationally. While investing in the stock remains risky, I believe Upstart holds noteworthy upside potential from its current levels. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has recorded spectacular losses over the past year, and...
tipranks.com
Catch These 3 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
These stocks have a Strong Buy consensus rating and will soon go ex-dividend. Invest in these stocks before the ex-dividend date to get the next payout. Investors seeking dividend income could consider putting their cash in shares of the companies before their ex-dividend dates. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we found top stocks that would soon hit their ex-dividend date. Importantly, we only focused on stocks that are analysts’ favorites and have a Strong Buy consensus rating.
tipranks.com
General Electric Healthcare Spin-off (GEHC) Targeted for January 4
General Electric has received the board’s consent to spin off its healthcare unit and is expected to trade on Nasdaq starting January 4. Multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received the green light from its board of directors to spin off the healthcare unit. The approval marks a step forward in GE’s plans to become an aviation-focused company.
tipranks.com
Salesforce CEO: Departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor ‘a gut punch’
In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Marc Benioff said, "We do our best to bring up great talent, but sometimes they have to leave." He noted that the company is seeing "unprecedented" FX headwinds that were never anticipated. Salesforce closed a lot key transactions in the quarter. "We had big wins," he added.
tipranks.com
Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.
tipranks.com
Biogen price target raised to $350 from $325 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Michael Yee raised the firm’s price target on Biogen (BIIB) to $350 from $325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company and partner Eisai (ESALY) presented the full Phase 3 lecanemab data at CTAD. The presentations at CTAD "showed clear positive efficacy and no major concerns on safety," according to Yee, who came away from the presentation with "comfort the data are clean, and importantly any major risk is removed and the overhang shall now pass." Given his view that long-term investors are "more likely to become bullish and get involved" following the presentations, Yee contends that Biogen’s stock "can go higher" from here.
Comments / 0