CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
CBS Sports
Rays' Zach Eflin: Joins Rays
Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Eflin declined a $15 million mutual option with the Phillies for the 2023 season to head to free agency. He's now rewarded with a long-term deal in Tampa Bay and will presumably be a significant part of their rotation plans for the length of the contract. Eflin has been limited by injuries the last two seasons, combining to maintain a 4.12 ERA with a 164:31 K:BB across 181.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes pair of helpers
Ovechkin produced two assists (one on the power play) and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken. Ovechkin logged his fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games, though this was the only one in that span to not feature a goal from the Great 8. Through 25 contests overall, he has 13 tallies, 12 helpers, 12 power-play points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-11 rating. He's maintained a point-per-game pace in three of the last five seasons, so this is not an unusual level of production for the 37-year-old.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Yankees could be in trouble on Aaron Judge front if Giants follow Texas’ lead
You know who had a bad Friday night? The Yankees. The Mets lost Jacob deGrom, but his signing in dollars spent and the team that landed him offered the blueprint by which Aaron Judge could leave the Yankees. Namely, a desperate organization with lots to spend making an offer that can’t be refused and won’t be matched, even by a New York team. DeGrom will turn 35 in June. He has played sparingly the past two seasons due to worrisome arm issues. He is hardly known for his leadership skills. Yet he reached agreement with the Rangers on a five-year contract for $185...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win
Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Bills' Sean McDermott says 'I closed my eyes' when Josh Allen made wild TD pass to Gabe Davis against Patriots
The Buffalo Bills got their first divisional win on Thursday night with a dominant victory over the New England Patriots, 24-10, which put them at 9-3 and atop the AFC East. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 22-of-33 with 223 yards and two touchdowns. One of those TDs was an incredible leaping 8-yard pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis. It looked like Allen was headed out of bounds, but he somehow got the ball off in time and accurately for the score.
CBS Sports
Jacob deGrom leaves Mets, signs five-year, $185 million deal with Rangers, per report
Right-handed starter Jacob deGrom has agreed to a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers, the club announced on Friday night. No financial terms were disclosed by the organization, but MLB.com's Kennedi Landry reports that the deal is worth $185 million. deGrom, 34, was ranked by CBS Sports as the second...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jake Cave: Claimed by Phillies
Cave was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Friday. Cave was claimed by the Orioles shortly after the end of the regular season, but he was placed on outright assignment waivers a couple months later. Now in Philadelphia and coming off a .644 OPS season, Cave will likely take on a depth role in the Phillies' outfield.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Get Rachaad White, Gus Edwards in lineups
Byes are back but light with only James Conner, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard out for Week 13. Injuries to Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, Michael Carter and more, however, will make things a bit tight for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Claimed by O's
Diaz was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. After spending slightly more than one week in the Pirates organization, Diaz will now ship out to Baltimore. The 26-year-old first baseman has struggled mightily during his big-league career, slashing .181/.227/.340 over 343 career plate appearances. However, Diaz is out of minor-league options so he could still make the Orioles' major-league roster, unless the team decides to press their luck and pass him through waivers once again.
