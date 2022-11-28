Read full article on original website
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Triple threat Thursday: Tropical storm, severe weather and blizzard to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions on Thursday.
Know the difference between a tornado watch, a tornado warning and a tornado emergency
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if the storm warrants an alert. Here is what those alerts mean.
Here's where tornadoes are most likely to occur in each month
While spring has the most notorious reputation for severe thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes, a twister can spin up somewhere in the U.S. during any month.
TODAY.com
Tornado outbreak across South destroys homes, knocks out power
There were nearly two dozen reports of tornadoes across three Gulf Coast states on Wednesday, with the system destroying homes, uprooting trees and knocking out power. NBC’s Sam Brock reports and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks where the storm is headed next.Nov. 30, 2022.
Severe weather that brought tornadoes moves over Southeast, Gulf Coast
A severe storm that brought more than two dozen reports of tornadoes is forecast to shift over the Gulf Coast and Southeast, bringing hail and heavy rainfall.
CNN
