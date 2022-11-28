Vicky Krieps says she suffered physically for her art on the shoot of Austrian director Marie\ Kreutzer’s Corsage, revisiting the life of the legendary 19th century Empress Elisabeth of Austria with a contemporary, emancipated eye. The Luxembourgish actress, who was a driving force behind the film and takes an executive producer credit, is no stranger to period dramas, having appeared in such films as Phantom Thread and The Young Karl Marx. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage However, for Corsage she took sartorial authenticity to the limit by wearing the same type of tightly laced corset that would have been worn by the empress, for the entirety of the...

17 MINUTES AGO