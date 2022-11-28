Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Vicky Krieps Talks About The Physical Pain Of Getting Into Character For ‘Corsage’ – Contenders International
Vicky Krieps says she suffered physically for her art on the shoot of Austrian director Marie\ Kreutzer’s Corsage, revisiting the life of the legendary 19th century Empress Elisabeth of Austria with a contemporary, emancipated eye. The Luxembourgish actress, who was a driving force behind the film and takes an executive producer credit, is no stranger to period dramas, having appeared in such films as Phantom Thread and The Young Karl Marx. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage However, for Corsage she took sartorial authenticity to the limit by wearing the same type of tightly laced corset that would have been worn by the empress, for the entirety of the...
Britney Spears' massive pop songs to land on Broadway summer 2023
The new stage musical "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger" and "Toxic." Performances start in May at the Marquis Theatre.
A.V. Club
TÁR reigns supreme as New York Film Critics Circle crowns its ring of 2022 winners
After a brisk and sunny morning in the greater New York area, a list of winners has been crowned at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards. Voting began early Friday and saw TÁR selected as Best Picture and S. S. Rajamouli as Best Director for his work with RRR. Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell took home this year’s top acting prizes.
Alice Diop Says Court Case At Center Of Her French Oscar Entry ‘Saint Omer’ “Overwhelmed Me” – Contenders International
Since it debuted at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury prize, Alice Diop’s first feature Saint Omer has had a robust life on the fall festival circuit. An austere, tightly scripted and subtly acted drama, in which a novelist (Kayije Kagame) becomes fascinated by the trial of an immigrant mother for the murder of her own daughter, the film nevertheless draws deeply on the director’s previous experience as a documentary filmmaker. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Diop revealed that the events depicted in the film reflect her own interest in a real-life court case...
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
A.V. Club
Emily In Paris trailer threatens to get Emily out of Paris
Some things just make sense together: peanut butter and jelly. Bert and Ernie. Emily and Paris. The latter pairing is so fundamental, not only to its titular Netflix series but to the world at large, that it stretches credulity that the two should ever be torn asunder. Yet that is just what the trailer for the third season—pardon, saison trois—of Emily In Paris, which returns on December 21, 2022.
A.V. Club
Slow Horses' season 2 premiere plays the old hits—and that's just fine
Fire up those emails to HR, because the best toxic workplace on TV is back. Slow Horses galloped out the gates earlier this year to become something of a hit for Apple TV+, showing us that spies, they’re just like us! And even issuing an authoritative reminder that Mick Jagger is still cool.
A.V. Club
A Britney Spears musical is coming to Broadway (without any help from Britney Spears)
Britney Spears was obviously right when she said everyone wants a “Piece Of Me.” Though the pop star is not involved in the production, her music will now be the soundtrack for a new Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time. The jukebox musical has announced its debut on the Great White Way, with previews beginning in May ahead of its opening on June 22, 2023.
A.V. Club
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
We regret to inform you that The Transformers is back, but much like with 2018’s Bumblebee, it actually seems kind of cool when it’s not being handled by a filmmaker with a huge ego who actively dislikes the property. This new movie—set in the ‘90s and titled Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts—is directed by Steven Caple Jr. from Creed II, and it will introduce a new take on the animal Transformers from the Beast Wars animated series.
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza opines that she, Scorsese and Spielberg are the Avengers of real cinema
Martin Scorsese, Aubrey Plaza, and Steven Spielberg Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Jason Mendez/Mike Coppola/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. It’s a bleak world out there for film these days: streaming is ripping a hole in creatives’ traditional revenue streams, and the Thanksgiving Weekend box office did the worst numbers in, well, ever. But when it comes to the defense of classic cinema, three brave riders still remain, soldiers of justice ready to die on the hill of passion projects and classic cinema: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Aubrey Plaza.
A.V. Club
5 weird as hell takeaways from that weird as hell Cocaine Bear trailer
Cocaine Bear. A powerful phrase, imbued with the image of god knows how many feverishly imagined narcotics-fueled maulings and deeply traumatized pic-a-nic baskets. And also the evocative bit of language powering the new trailer for, well, Cocaine Bear, Universal’s upcoming dark comedy that apparently hopes to do for bears and cocaine what another little movie did, lo these many years ago, for snakes and planes.
A.V. Club
Apple TV+ orders a second season of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Surface
Amnesia thriller Surface is getting a second season at Apple TV+, with THR reporting that the mystery show—in which Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman who survives a suicide attempt but develops severe amnesia in the aftermath—has gotten an order for a second run of episodes. Surface was...
A.V. Club
Netflix scare-masters Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy taking their terrifying talents to Prime Video
Netflix is about to get a little less scary, or at least it will remain about as scary as it is now and will not get any scarier after a certain point in the future, since the minds behind its annual run of critically acclaimed horror shows—The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and next year’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher—are leaving Netflix for Amazon’s Prime Video. We’re talking about Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, whose development deal with Netflix through their Intrepid Pictures label has ended, with them choosing to move over to Prime Video instead.
A.V. Club
10 books you should read in December, including Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit And Glamor Of An Icon
December brings a wave of new books just in time for the holiday shopping season. The A.V. Club has sorted through the best of these options to highlight 10 titles we’re most excited about, including the first authorized biography of screen legend Elizabeth Taylor, a nervy whodunit from Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jane Smiley, and an illuminating deep dive into the life of George Carlin, one of America’s most important comedians.
