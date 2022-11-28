Read full article on original website
Alzheimer’s drug works, but is it enough?
An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday — but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives. Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen had announced earlier this fall that the drug lecanemab appeared...
New Alzheimer’s drug can slow cognitive decline
A new drug can slow the effects of Alzheimer's, according to a report published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.
