Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
4 New York Rinks to Bump Over Ice This Winter, Day or Night
Not coordinated enough to skate or ski? Me either. Try Ice Bumper Cars in New York. No coordination is required. The bumper cars are all controlled with joysticks. Bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter. Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark. Bryant...
All Spruced Up! Our Xmas Tree from Upstate Looks Amazing Down in NYC!
It's the ultimate rags-to-riches success story! A small-town tree from Upstate NY makes it "big-time" going from relative obscurity to then becoming the centerpiece of one of the most photographed, talked about, and celebrated Xmas displays in the entire world. On Wednesday night, the holiday season began with the annual...
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
Extra Extra: NY cannabis trade group says weed being sold in unlicensed bodegas has E. Coli and Salmonella
Because the lab tests don't look good, here are your end-of-day links: NYC is the most expensive city in the world, an asteroid hit Mars 3.4 billion years ago, Lindsay Lohan poured milk in her Pepsi and it's a little gross, and more. [ more › ]
Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation
NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
The Wall Street Journal Gives New York Airports Major Disrespect
After two years of low-to-no travel, 2022 was the year many retook the skies. With more Americans flying, especially internationally, odds are good they’ll pass through a New York airport, which many have a love/hate relationships with. This year, The Wall Street Journal appears to be on the hate side, and I don’t know why.
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York
Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
‘No Brawl Needed': Ex-New York Met Tells Hilarious Story About Idiot Opponent
Just over a week ago, we reported on a wild fight that had broken out during a Venezuelan Winter League Baseball. After hitting a home run, hitter Carlos Castro had flipped his bat high into the air, a common celebration that can also be interpreted as "showboating" by the opposing team.
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
Tainted marijuana sold at unlicensed businesses in NYC: report
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana purchased at unlicensed dispensaries in New York City was tainted with E. coli, salmonella, heavy metals and pesticides, a new report released Wednesday found. The New York Medical Marijuana Cannabis Industry Association had cannabis products bought at more than 20 unlicensed dispensaries tested at a third-party lab. About 40% of […]
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
$23.5 Mil Historic Lake George Estate w/Intricate Woodwork & Stone Wine Cellar
The Royal C. Peabody Estate was built for the founder of Brooklyn Edison (Con Edison) in 1905. It is a two-and-a-half-story lakefront estate that sits overlooking Lake George. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. The estate consists of 31.29 Acres and 470 feet of lakefront property on Lake George. The mansion has been restored with modern amenities and the look of the early 1900s. The mansion boasts intricate woodwork and a stone basement with a brick wine cellar.
