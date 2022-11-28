ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 On Your Side

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
ANGOLA, NY
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

The Wall Street Journal Gives New York Airports Major Disrespect

After two years of low-to-no travel, 2022 was the year many retook the skies. With more Americans flying, especially internationally, odds are good they’ll pass through a New York airport, which many have a love/hate relationships with. This year, The Wall Street Journal appears to be on the hate side, and I don’t know why.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York

Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Tainted marijuana sold at unlicensed businesses in NYC: report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana purchased at unlicensed dispensaries in New York City was tainted with E. coli, salmonella, heavy metals and pesticides, a new report released Wednesday found. The New York Medical Marijuana Cannabis Industry Association had cannabis products bought at more than 20 unlicensed dispensaries tested at a third-party lab. About 40% of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

$23.5 Mil Historic Lake George Estate w/Intricate Woodwork & Stone Wine Cellar

The Royal C. Peabody Estate was built for the founder of Brooklyn Edison (Con Edison) in 1905. It is a two-and-a-half-story lakefront estate that sits overlooking Lake George. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. The estate consists of 31.29 Acres and 470 feet of lakefront property on Lake George. The mansion has been restored with modern amenities and the look of the early 1900s. The mansion boasts intricate woodwork and a stone basement with a brick wine cellar.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
