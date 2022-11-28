Read full article on original website
ISU to hold Listening Circle Friday to help students process Club Q shooting
Illinois State University will hold a Listening Circle Friday to help students process recent anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents, including the Club Q shooting. The circle will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and will be led by Dr. Dakesa Piña, director of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Education, and Dr. Gavin Weiser, assistant professor in Educational Administration and Foundations.
MCHD raises COVID-19 community transmission rate to medium, 513 new cases in McLean County
The McLean County Health Department reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County since Nov. 18, bringing the total number of cases to 61,808. There were four new COVID-19 related deaths, two women in their 60s, another woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s. None of the deaths were associated with long-term care. The total number of deaths in the county rose to 408.
Your guide for finals week: students offer tips on handling stress, busy workloads
With final exams just around the corner at Illinois State University, students have shared some of their favorite study tips to help navigate through their busy workloads. Here are the top five study tips for finals week, according to ISU students:. Choose a space that is not personal. Freshman English...
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Driving Downtown Bloomington into the holiday spirit is December's First Friday event from 4:45 to 8 p.m. Friday. This month's theme is "Once Upon a Holiday," where participating businesses will feature live and static holiday-themed window displays and a variety of holiday products and sales.
ISU men's basketball drops overtime thriller 70-67 at Murray State in MVC opener
MURRAY, Ky. -- Despite a strong second half and some clutch moments down the stretch, Illinois State men's basketball fell in overtime 70-67 at Murray State in Ryan Pedon's first Missouri Valley Conference game. The Redbirds opened the game with Liam McChesney scoring the first four points, but then the...
Five things to know before ISU men's basketball opens MVC play against Murray State
Illinois State men's basketball is looking to continue its success in true road games this year against a new Missouri Valley Conference foe in Murray State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Murray, Kentucky. Here are five things to know as the 2-5 Redbirds look to spoil the Racers' MVC opener:
Holiday traditions return to BCPA with Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular
Bloomington-Normal is once again celebrating the holiday season with its annual Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular. The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular has been a holiday tradition in the Bloomington-Normal area for 21 years. It will feature classic holiday music, dancing and will be full of surprises for both new and returning attendees. This...
Member of the Exonerated Five Yusef Salaam to headline Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Dinner
Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, will be the featured speaker at Illinois State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Dinner. Doors open at 5 p.m. Jan. 20, 2023 in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center, and dinner and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Local businesses reiterate importance of shopping small even after Black Friday
With the holiday season just right around the corner, local businesses are looking to continue their momentum coming off of a successful Black Friday. Many Bloomington-Normal residents have been encouraged to shop locally and attend Small Business Saturday or First Friday, local events to support small businesses during the holiday season.
