The McLean County Health Department reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County since Nov. 18, bringing the total number of cases to 61,808. There were four new COVID-19 related deaths, two women in their 60s, another woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s. None of the deaths were associated with long-term care. The total number of deaths in the county rose to 408.

