Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

ISU to hold Listening Circle Friday to help students process Club Q shooting

Illinois State University will hold a Listening Circle Friday to help students process recent anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents, including the Club Q shooting. The circle will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and will be led by Dr. Dakesa Piña, director of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Education, and Dr. Gavin Weiser, assistant professor in Educational Administration and Foundations.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

MCHD raises COVID-19 community transmission rate to medium, 513 new cases in McLean County

The McLean County Health Department reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County since Nov. 18, bringing the total number of cases to 61,808. There were four new COVID-19 related deaths, two women in their 60s, another woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s. None of the deaths were associated with long-term care. The total number of deaths in the county rose to 408.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Driving Downtown Bloomington into the holiday spirit is December's First Friday event from 4:45 to 8 p.m. Friday. This month's theme is "Once Upon a Holiday," where participating businesses will feature live and static holiday-themed window displays and a variety of holiday products and sales.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Holiday traditions return to BCPA with Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular

Bloomington-Normal is once again celebrating the holiday season with its annual Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular. The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular has been a holiday tradition in the Bloomington-Normal area for 21 years. It will feature classic holiday music, dancing and will be full of surprises for both new and returning attendees. This...
videtteonline.com

Local businesses reiterate importance of shopping small even after Black Friday

With the holiday season just right around the corner, local businesses are looking to continue their momentum coming off of a successful Black Friday. Many Bloomington-Normal residents have been encouraged to shop locally and attend Small Business Saturday or First Friday, local events to support small businesses during the holiday season.
NORMAL, IL

