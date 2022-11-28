Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder
Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter, F.A.A.D, and former Captain in the United States Army, 83, passed away November 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest loved ones, just as he wished. Joe, affectionally known as “Doc,” was born July 7, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.V., to the later Andrew C....
WTAP
Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.
Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.
WTAP
Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl
Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff. He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he...
WTAP
Obituary: Mohr, Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker
Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker Mohr, 96, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022, in Parkersburg. She was born October 3, 1926, a daughter of the late Spence Adams and Nellie Vaughn. Geraldine worked in Production at Viscose and Fenton Art Glass. She was an...
WTAP
Obituary: Workman, Martin Wayne
Martin Wayne Workman, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Carsey, Victor Garland
Victor Garland Carsey, 91, passed away peacefully into his Heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022. Born in Athens, Ohio, in 1931, Victor spent his growing up years and young adulthood in Lodi Township of Athens County. In 1967, he came to Parkersburg, WV, where he established his current home.
WTAP
Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald
Patrick Donald Amrine, 76, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Patrick was born on October 22, 1946, to Frank B. Amrine Jr. and Virginia (Murray) Amrine in Marietta, Ohio. After Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in 1964, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most of his career was spent in sales at The Airolite Company in Marietta and later as an educator in business and mentor for local small businesses.
WTAP
Obituary: Hardy, Harold Richard
Harold Richard Hardy, 62, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 1, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Guy Beverly and Dorothy Pauline (Tichnell) Hardy. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a good time hanging out with...
WTAP
Obituary: Boyd, Patricia
Patricia Boyd, 88, passed away on November 23, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH. She was born on September 9, 1934, in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, a daughter of the late Raquel Facio. Patricia was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a member of the River City Runners...
WTAP
Obituary: Morris, Virginia Lee “Ginny”
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Morris, 87, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta. She was born on August 29, 1935, in Marietta to George Dillon and Ora Benson Ward Beebe. Ginny grew up in Watertown and went to Waterford High School. She was...
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Barker, 62, of Davisville, WV, passed away November 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 5, 1960, a daughter of the late Norman and Barbara Gates Brake. Patricia was a homemaker and volunteered in the Wood County school system. She is...
WTAP
Marietta Community Foundation distributes over $200,000 in grant funds
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation just ended their fall grant cycle where 200 thousand dollars in grant funding was given to 18 local nonprofits. The Foundation’s President and CEO, Heather Allender said they have been increasing the amount they’re able to give out each year.
WTAP
Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive. Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year. They have 15 stands around Wood...
WTAP
The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday. Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and...
WTAP
WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 33rd year in a row WMOA has opened their Christmas Zoo. The Christmas Zoo is a collection event where the public donates stuffed animals, toys or money to help kids in need get a gift filled Christmas. Last year the Christmas zoo fell just...
WTAP
Parkersburg South prepares for upcoming basketball season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eight months after a three point loss to Morgantown in the Class AAAA State Championship, the Parkersburg South basketball team is preparing for another run at the state title. The team is returning ten seniors to this years squad, but only two returning starters from this...
WTAP
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Nathaniel Becker, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release in connection with pipe bombs found on barges on the Ohio River. Becker was found guilty of two counts of...
WTAP
How to purchase tickets for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg South Patriots championship weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Championship weekend for two local high schools. Williamstown and Parkersburg South will be kicking off championship games on Saturday in Wheeling, W.Va. Parkersburg South will be facing Huntington at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, and Williamstown will be facing James Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold...
WTAP
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Just seeing them come in as freshmen and just seeing them at what they were at that point. And just seeing how they’ve progressed and grown the past four years. It’s been a really special thing. It’s really cool,” says Parkersburg South High School head football coach, Nathan Tanner.
WTAP
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South students have been tasked again this year to help out Old Saint Nick handle letters he gets from children. Parkersburg South teachers, Katie Nestor and Doug Parks say that children enjoy this activity. As it gets them in the holiday spirit. “This kind of...
