Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
Knox Co. Commissioner calls for community to weigh in on McAlister's controversy involving KCSO at next meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County Commissioner is calling on the community to have their voices heard after a 15-year-old girl was fired from an independently owned McAlister's Deli in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office publicly claimed the girl refused a deputy service. On November 22,...
12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
KAT honoring Rosa Parks
Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
Knox County fifth grader wins national Girl Scout essay writing contest and a badge from outer space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grade girl scout at Ball Camp Elementary, won a national essay writing contest entitled "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back." She will be awarded a space science badge that was on NASA's Artemis I. Artemis I launched into orbit on Nov. 16...
MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
'I feel very proud' | Maryville High students step outside the classroom to learn money management skills
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Learning how to handle finances is an essential life skill but it's not always taught in schools. That's why a teacher in Maryville stepped outside the classroom to teach her special education students the foundations of living on their own. Morgan Diggs and her students created...
Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.
KFD: One dead in camper fire in Knoxville
The fire department responded to the home on Greenway Drive just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. They found a camper that had an extension to the home which was on fire.
Clinton gets $70,000 from state grant to improve historic buildings downtown
CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton received $70,000 from a state grant program meant to help communities revitalize their downtown areas while also preserving their history. It's called the Downtown Improvement Grant Program, and Historic Downtown Clinton said it was told it would get the money on Nov. 22. It said it will go to five different property owners so it can make improvements and restorations on the buildings.
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
Miniature Thorne Rooms back on display at Knoxville Museum of Art for holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pulling out the Thorne Rooms to display throughout the holiday season. The Thorne Rooms were originally developed in the 1930s by Chicago artist Narcissa Niblack Thorne. She was inspired by her love of dollhouses as a young girl. After traveling throughout Europe where she collected miniature furniture and accessories, she created over two dozen mini rooms.
