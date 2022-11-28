ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Fugitive arrested in Texas County

An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Steelville Man Arrested In Stolen Car

A Steelville man was arrested Nov. 30 while driving a stolen car. Brian Keith Murray, 44, of Steelville, was charged with Tampering 1st Degree-Class D Felony, and Removing or defacing a manufacturers number-Class D Felony, bond was set at $25,000.00 cash/surety. At the time of his arrest, Murray was out...
STEELVILLE, MO
howellcountynews.com

S.W.A.T. unit activated on Thanksgiving Day

The Howell County S.W.A.T. unit responded to a residence on County Road 8270 on Thanksgiving Day. Two 911 calls on the holiday at approximately 11:40 a.m. reported a man in the roadway pouring gasoline on himself. Deputies responded and made contact with the man, whose identity has not been released...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man charged with brandishing gun at Hartshorn store

A local man faces a pair of felony charges after an incident involving guns at a store in Hartshorn in early November. Richard Burkett, 49, of the 5900 block of Highway K at Hartshorn, is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).
HARTSHORN, MO
KMZU

Dixon driver arrested for fentanyl possession

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop yesterday leads to the arrest of a Dixon resident. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 22-year-old Harley Hachtel is detained in Pulaski County Jail without bond on allegations of fentanyl possession and resisting arrest by fleeing. Additionally, a warrant for arrest was issued early...
DIXON, MO
KOLR10 News

Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year

LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
LICKING, MO
Ozark County Times

Gainesville woman indicted on charges of murdering 3-month-old baby girl

An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Gainesville resident Sondra F. Clark, 41, with second-degree murder in connection to the 2015 death of a 3-month-old baby. Clark was arrested Nov. 14 in the case and is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond. She appeared in court for a plea hearing or trial setting before Circuit Judge Craig Carter during Ozark County Law Day, Nov. 23. She is scheduled to next appear in court before Judge Carter on Dec. 7.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KMZU

Lebanon driver facing drug charges

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. - A Lebanon driver stopped yesterday for excessive window tint is arrested in Laclede County. Allegations against 31-year-old Branden Taylor include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to highway patrol. Taylor has since been released from Laclede County Jail.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says

A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested

A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

One arrested by state patrol on multiple offenses

One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ricky L. Gardner, 61, of Mountain Grove, was arrested on charges of felony DWI – habitual offender, felony driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to install interlock device.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges

A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
CABOOL, MO
houstonherald.com

MoDOT OKs program to look at damaged Baptist Camp bridge

Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 23 to transact business. •Reviewed an application for American Rescue Plan Act funds from Licking Help Center. •Met with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield. The commission changed its vision and dental plans from United Healthcare to Kansas City Life to allow more local providers.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Carolyn Terrill

Services for Mrs. Carolyn Terrill, 74, of Summersville, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Summersville First Baptist Church. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Interment will be in the Summersville City Cemetery. Send an online condolence. Services are under the...
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
myozarksonline.com

Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking

There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy