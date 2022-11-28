An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Gainesville resident Sondra F. Clark, 41, with second-degree murder in connection to the 2015 death of a 3-month-old baby. Clark was arrested Nov. 14 in the case and is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond. She appeared in court for a plea hearing or trial setting before Circuit Judge Craig Carter during Ozark County Law Day, Nov. 23. She is scheduled to next appear in court before Judge Carter on Dec. 7.

GAINESVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO