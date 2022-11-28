Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Fugitive arrested in Texas County
An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
Sullivan Independent News
Steelville Man Arrested In Stolen Car
A Steelville man was arrested Nov. 30 while driving a stolen car. Brian Keith Murray, 44, of Steelville, was charged with Tampering 1st Degree-Class D Felony, and Removing or defacing a manufacturers number-Class D Felony, bond was set at $25,000.00 cash/surety. At the time of his arrest, Murray was out...
howellcountynews.com
S.W.A.T. unit activated on Thanksgiving Day
The Howell County S.W.A.T. unit responded to a residence on County Road 8270 on Thanksgiving Day. Two 911 calls on the holiday at approximately 11:40 a.m. reported a man in the roadway pouring gasoline on himself. Deputies responded and made contact with the man, whose identity has not been released...
houstonherald.com
Man charged with brandishing gun at Hartshorn store
A local man faces a pair of felony charges after an incident involving guns at a store in Hartshorn in early November. Richard Burkett, 49, of the 5900 block of Highway K at Hartshorn, is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).
KMZU
Dixon driver arrested for fentanyl possession
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop yesterday leads to the arrest of a Dixon resident. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 22-year-old Harley Hachtel is detained in Pulaski County Jail without bond on allegations of fentanyl possession and resisting arrest by fleeing. Additionally, a warrant for arrest was issued early...
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
KYTV
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert. Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.
Ozark County Times
Gainesville woman indicted on charges of murdering 3-month-old baby girl
An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Gainesville resident Sondra F. Clark, 41, with second-degree murder in connection to the 2015 death of a 3-month-old baby. Clark was arrested Nov. 14 in the case and is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond. She appeared in court for a plea hearing or trial setting before Circuit Judge Craig Carter during Ozark County Law Day, Nov. 23. She is scheduled to next appear in court before Judge Carter on Dec. 7.
KMZU
Lebanon driver facing drug charges
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. - A Lebanon driver stopped yesterday for excessive window tint is arrested in Laclede County. Allegations against 31-year-old Branden Taylor include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to highway patrol. Taylor has since been released from Laclede County Jail.
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
houstonherald.com
Several fires reported on Highway 137 between Raymondville and Yukon
A series of small fires on Highway 137 from the city limits of Raymondville to Highway 17 were reported at about 12:30 p.m. One larger fire was reported moving to a barn filled with hay. Raymondville firefighters responded.
houstonherald.com
Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested
A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
KYTV
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men. Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020. Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.
houstonherald.com
One arrested by state patrol on multiple offenses
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ricky L. Gardner, 61, of Mountain Grove, was arrested on charges of felony DWI – habitual offender, felony driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to install interlock device.
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
houstonherald.com
MoDOT OKs program to look at damaged Baptist Camp bridge
Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 23 to transact business. •Reviewed an application for American Rescue Plan Act funds from Licking Help Center. •Met with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield. The commission changed its vision and dental plans from United Healthcare to Kansas City Life to allow more local providers.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Carolyn Terrill
Services for Mrs. Carolyn Terrill, 74, of Summersville, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Summersville First Baptist Church. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Interment will be in the Summersville City Cemetery. Send an online condolence. Services are under the...
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
Comments / 0