A state park in Ohio has been named one of the most beautiful in the United States, according to a recent study. Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (like stunning and breathtaking) to determine which state park is the most beautiful in the country. Ohio's Hocking Hills ranked fourth with 62.26% of its 195 Yelp reviews describing its beauty. In addition, the study found Hocking Hills is growing in popularity. Google searches have increased by 70.79% in the last year.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO