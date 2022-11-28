Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut. "Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on...
iheart.com
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
iheart.com
Ohio State Park Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In The US
A state park in Ohio has been named one of the most beautiful in the United States, according to a recent study. Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (like stunning and breathtaking) to determine which state park is the most beautiful in the country. Ohio's Hocking Hills ranked fourth with 62.26% of its 195 Yelp reviews describing its beauty. In addition, the study found Hocking Hills is growing in popularity. Google searches have increased by 70.79% in the last year.
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
iheart.com
Florida Man Charged In Des Moines Bank Robbery
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Florida man is in custody after an unusual bank robbery in Des Moines. Police say 22-year-old Javier Camacho-Cepeda is accused of taking an Uber to rob Chase Bank at 6150 SE 14th Street Wednesday, then stealing his driver's vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect was later pulled over on I-35 in Minnesota. Police found a gun and cash in the vehicle.
iheart.com
This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
When it comes to nostalgic desserts, chocolate chip cookies take the cake. Easy to make and enjoy, these universally-loved treats can be enjoyed at any time of the year, especially with a glass of cold milk. Since these cookies are so popular, plenty of bakers have their own special takes on them.
iheart.com
More Than A Dozen Loose Cattle Stop Traffic On Busy Arizona Roadway
Traffic was stopped on a busy Arizona freeway early Friday morning after a crash caused more than a dozen head of cattle to get loose on the roadway, reported ABC 15. The incident took place around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation video showed that several cattle were walking in the lanes of traffic.
Comments / 0