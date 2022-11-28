Despite the deceptive terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving,” Teslas aren’t actually self-driving cars. Drivers are expected to keep at least one hand on the wheel and be ready to take over at any time. But since some people are reckless and trust Autopilot more than they should, some companies have created cheat devices such as Autopilot Buddy that trick the system into thinking there’s a hand on the wheel when there really isn’t. Now, it looks like Tesla’s finally taking these dangerous accessories seriously.

3 DAYS AGO