Jalopnik
Ford Celebrates 150,000 Mustang Mach-Es, Lands Second in U.S. EV Sales
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is into its second year of production, believe it or not, and Ford is celebrating the assembly of the 150,000th Mustang Mach-e with optimism for the future of its EVs. The milestone Mustang Mach-e rolled off the line at Ford’s Cuautitlán (coo-ow-teet-lán) Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico state, where production is ramping up as the Ford factory expands.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Finally Happening, Because Why Not
Like most automakers today, Toyota’s crossover and SUV lineup splits the pie pretty narrowly. Excluding the battery-electric BZ4X and distinctions between hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the brand currently offers seven: the C-HR, Corolla Cross, RAV4, Highlander, Venza, 4Runner and Sequoia. There’s certainly some overlap there in terms of size and capability. But the company isn’t satisfied, as it’ll make room for one more SUV next year — the three-row Grand Highlander.
Jalopnik
Mitsubishi Delica, Honda Elite, Chevy HRR Panel: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Look, I get it. It’s the week after a holiday, and it’s the Friday of that week. You’re done. You’re tired, zoned out, ready for the weekend. I mean, look at you — here you are, sitting at your desk, not doing one iota of work. Instead, you’re reading the jello picnic website.
Jalopnik
What the Hell Is This Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Commercial?
Lamborghini officially revealed the slightly lifted, rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato this week. We’re not convinced anyone’s ever actually going to off road one, but it’s still kind of cool. After all, it still has a 610-hp V10 and can hit 60 mph in the low-three-second range. But then Lamborghini released a promotional video for it and completely took all focus off the car.
Jalopnik
McLaren’s First EV Is a Luxury Electric Scooter
There’s no point arguing, electrification is the future and eventually every carmaker is going to have to make the switch. While Ferrari might be teasing its plans to electrify its cars with hybrids like the SF90, McLaren has this week gone all in on its first EV, a battery powered scooter that it says will “redefine” personal mobility.
Jalopnik
At $5,000, Will This 1986 Merkur XR4Ti Capture a Win?
Cars like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Merkur XR4Ti were once referred to as “captive imports.” Let’s see if this rare former Ford can capture your hearts at its asking price. Now, while I agree with the general consensus in the comments on yesterday’s 1957...
Jalopnik
I'm Trading a Manual Accord For a Big SUV! What Car Should I Buy?
Clint loves his manual Accord but it’s no longer the ideal transportation for three growing kids. He thinks it’s time to upgrade to a big family hauler that can comfortably seat the kids and some gear. He is working with a healthy budget but doesn’t want to go overboard. What car should he buy?
Jalopnik
Teslas Can Now Reportedly Detect Cheat Devices That Allow Hands-Free Driving
Despite the deceptive terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving,” Teslas aren’t actually self-driving cars. Drivers are expected to keep at least one hand on the wheel and be ready to take over at any time. But since some people are reckless and trust Autopilot more than they should, some companies have created cheat devices such as Autopilot Buddy that trick the system into thinking there’s a hand on the wheel when there really isn’t. Now, it looks like Tesla’s finally taking these dangerous accessories seriously.
Jalopnik
Check Out All the Quirks and Features of Renault's Clio V6
Europe gets all sorts of cars that America never will. Some, such as the Fiat Multipla are interesting but not particularly desirable. But then there’s the Renault Clio V6: a rear-wheel-drive, mid-engine hot hatch based on a front-drive economy car. Would it have sold well in the U.S.? Absolutely not. But is it ridiculously cool? Hell yeah, it is.
Jalopnik
What’s the Worst Car Your Parents Drove?
I’m sure that the first car most of us remember riding in was probably owned by our parents. In fact, the first car most of us sat behind the wheel of to get our first taste of driving was also, probably, owned by mom or dad. So the choice of car for your parents was a pretty important one. But did yours ever own a stinker?
Jalopnik
This 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI Is a Great Reminder That Cheap Does Not Mean Affordable
Man, the Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI was cool. It was understated and luxurious but also made enough torque to pull stumps out of the ground. And 99.999 percent of people who saw it would never notice it was special. It was an SUV you bought to flex how much you didn’t need to flex.
Jalopnik
A Former Yugo Seller Explains That the Cars Weren't Always Hated
The Yugo gets a bad rep. It’s frequently given the title of Worst Car in History, and many will tell you that its reputation is entirely earned. Its popular image is that of a cheap, rattly hunk of junk that wasn’t built to last. That wasn’t the view that Yugo’s U.S. customers held — they saw a cheap, practical vehicle that could serve their daily needs. It was only after a few years on the American market that the Yugo began to draw vitriol, trampled under financial and supply-chain issues.
