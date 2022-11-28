Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay
Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
