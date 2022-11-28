Read full article on original website
Obituary: Rhoades, Patty Lou
Patty Lou Rhoades, 72, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic. Patty was born March 4, 1950, in Spencer, West Virginia, to Martha “Mert” Miller Davis. She graduated from Warren High School in 1968. She married Gary Rhoades on May 18, 1971. Patty...
Obituary: Rutter, Steven K.
Steven K. Rutter, 69, of Marietta, passed away at home on November 30, 2022. He was born in Marietta, a son of Joseph E. Rutter, Sr., and Marie Barnhart. Stevan was a retired mechanic. On August 31, 1980, he married Susan J. Beaver, who preceded him in death on November...
Obituary: Potter, Patricia
Patricia Potter,75, of Marietta, passed away on November 30, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder
Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter, F.A.A.D, and former Captain in the United States Army, 83, passed away November 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest loved ones, just as he wished. Joe, affectionally known as “Doc,” was born July 7, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.V., to the later Andrew C....
Obituary: Hutson, Rosie Elizabeth
Rosie Elizabeth Hutson, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Glenn H. and Irene (Gibson) Davis. She was a homemaker and attended the Church of God. She is survived by eight children Betty Mackey;...
Obituary: Smith, Harold Eugene
Harold Eugene Smith, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 30, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice. He was born September 30, 1936, in Gay, WV, the son of the late Ralph Edward and Glada Irene Riddle Smith. Harold will be...
Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,
Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him. Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio. He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly)...
Obituary: Cottrell, Russell Dee
Russell Dee Cottrell “Dee Pap,” 85, of Shock, went home to be with the Lord and his “Angel” Etta Macil (Rogers) Cottrell on November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on Frozen Run, Nicut, WV, on February 14, 1937, the son of the late Ezra and Ellen Sawlyers Cottrell.
Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.
Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.
Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl
Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff. He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he...
Obituary: Mohr, Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker
Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker Mohr, 96, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022, in Parkersburg. She was born October 3, 1926, a daughter of the late Spence Adams and Nellie Vaughn. Geraldine worked in Production at Viscose and Fenton Art Glass. She was an...
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services. The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm;...
Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg. The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland” Friday night from 6P.M. To 8P.M. The event is free and open to anyone in the community. Dakota Bortel is a staff member at...
WTAP sits down with Parkersburg South coach Nathan Tanner ahead of Class AAA Final
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots have one final test before they can claim a state championship: the Huntington Highlanders. The Patriots have been on a tear through the post season and have now made their way back to Wheeling Island after a 20 year hiatus. They now...
Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a...
Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need. Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus. Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot...
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Nathaniel Becker, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release in connection with pipe bombs found on barges on the Ohio River. Becker was found guilty of two counts of...
Marietta’s Salvation Army had a slow start to their Red Kettle Drive
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It’s that time of the year where bell ringers are outside for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Marietta’s Salvation Army has been having a great turnout with volunteers willing to ring on the weekends, but still have openings if you are interested. Even...
Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive. Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year. They have 15 stands around Wood...
