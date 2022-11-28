Read full article on original website
Every year around this time, our beauty team Slack channel starts to overflow with choice deals we're keeping a close eye on. After all, although we're fortunate enough to be able to test new skincare, beauty devices, gadgets, and makeup most days for free, we still know how to spend some cash come Cyber Monday. I know—your wallet might already be crying after you gave it a workout last week, but we're not done just yet. We still have some serious steals and deals to share (most ending today) that you won't want to miss. If you're curious what brands beauty editors will be shopping, keep scrolling. The below brands are at the top of our lists.
TikTok is a place for many things—decadent recipes you might not get to making (or air fryer recipes you will), TV spoilers, and trending songs that get stuck in your hand for longer than you'd like. And while all these things are entertaining (and distracting), the fashion sector of the app has grasped my attention the most.
There comes a time in every woman's life when the endless pile of clothes bought in high school and college no longer fits in with the rest of your wardrobe. For too many years, I've been a victim of ill-fated, short-lived trends that exploded in popularity when I was 16 or 17, only to buy a few of-the-moment pieces and never wear them again. No shame, though. It happens to the best of us.
Lately, I've been fascinated by the so-called "comeback" of old-school mall brands. As I'm sure you've noticed, all eyes are on J.Crew now that the brand has a fresh new look under Olympia Gayot, the head of women's design. While I wouldn't have thought to shop at the retailer before, I've found myself popping onto the site in recent months to see what's cool and new. The same is true with Banana Republic, another mall brand that's been surprising me with its chic and elevated selection lately. It's safe to say that brands like these have earned a top spot in my list of sites to check out during my daily market scans to see what's cool.
Gift giving is my love language, so to say I thrive this time of year would be an absolute understatement. For months now, I've been making a holiday gift list for everyone in my life from my work wife (hi, Mollie!) to my sister to my best friends. No matter who you might be shopping for, I highly encourage you to steal one of my genius gift ideas. Between the chic eyewear and some of the best fragrances I've tested this year, the 15 gifts on my expertly curated list are foolproof, and I promise you won't find better ideas for the fashion and beauty lovers in your life.
I’ll be honest with you: Gift giving isn’t my love language. However, shopping and curating guides of cool and of-the-moment styles is my job, so when it’s time to shop for the people in my life, I’m pretty good at it despite my fatigue. During this time of year, the market is saturated with an overwhelming amount of attractive options and promotional deals, but I think I’ve mastered the art of holiday shopping, and I’m officially ready to share my secret.
